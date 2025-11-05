D-backs Decline Reliever's Option
The Arizona Diamondbacks have declined the option of right-handed pitcher Elvin Rodriguez, according to a recent release from the MLB Players' Association.
Rodriguez was one of 13 additional players to become free agents on Tuesday, adding to the 137 who entered free agency earlier this week following the conclusion of the World Series.
Related Content: What Should Diamondbacks Do With 3 Free Agents?
Rodriguez did not appear in a game for the D-backs' major league club, but he did make just a handful of appearances for the Triple-A Reno Aces, though there was little there in terms of results.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Elvin Rodriguez Becomes Free Agent
Rodriguez is the definition of a journeyman. The right-hander has spent time with numerous clubs over his relatively short baseball career, including a pair of seasons with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.
He made his major league debut with the Detroit Tigers in the 2022 season, pitching 29.2 innings over seven appearances (five starts and two relief appearances).
After a short season in Japan in 2023, he came back to the United States to pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom he made just one scoreless appearance.
He went back to Japan after that, pitching to a stellar 1.80 ERA over 45 innings — this time as a relief pitcher for the 2024 season.
In 2025, Rodriguez began the year by signing a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. He eventually made two starts and four relief appearances for the Brewers' major league club before his eventual DFA.
From there, he was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles. He made one major league appearance with Balitmore, pitching one inning and allowing two earned runs. He was designated for assignment by the Orioles on September 2, and signed by Arizona three days later.
With the D-backs, he never saw the major league field. His four appearances with the Triple-A Reno Aces led to an ugly 12.60 ERA, as he gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs over just five innings of work in four total outings.
Rodriguez will now be free to sign with any team. He joins right-hander Zac Gallen, left-hander Jalen Beeks and veteran backup catcher James McCann as the fourth member of the D-backs to enter free agency.
The D-backs, meanwhile, will be looking to add to their pitching staff to some degree this offseason. Both starting pitching and relief pitching are dire needs. Whether they choose to add via signing a free agent or making a trade remains to be seen — especially with a decrease in payroll looming.