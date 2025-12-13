Kenley Jansen's Tigers Deal Puts D-backs in Rough Position

The Arizona Diamondbacks, as they so often are, find themselves in dire need of a stable ninth-inning closer. And the options just continue to fly off the board.

On Saturday, it was reported that veteran right-hander Kenley Jansen had agreed to a deal with the Detroit Tigers. The deal is for one year with a club option for the 2027 season.

Though the dollar value has not yet been revealed, it might have benefited the D-backs to only commit to a one-year deal and land a one-year stopgap closer while they await the return of A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez — who are both sitting out most of 2026 recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

Now, Arizona's options are even more limited. Not only is Jansen off the board as a potential option, but the chance of landing a lower-cost deal without a multi-year commitment becomes even less of a possibility.

Kenley Jansen Signing Pushes Diamondbacks Further From Landing Closer

Aug 25, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Jansen is certainly not the first closer option to sign elsewhere. That market heated up quickly this offseason. Of course, Arizona likely was not going to land Edwin Diaz or Devin Williams, but arms like Raisel Iglesias, Emilio Pagan and Ryan Helsley all vanished quickly.

In fact, opposing clubs have now had chances to double up. The Braves, after re-signing Iglesias, brought in Robert Suarez — one of the few remaining high-end options.

The Tigers re-signed Kyle Finnegan, and will now bring in Jansen. It is worth noting Finnegan did not serve as the full-time closer in Detroit.

While Arizona has been in reported talks with former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, there does not appear to be any further movement on that front. Perhaps talks have stalled out there.

Jansen certainly would have been a risk for the D-backs. His 2.59 ERA and 29-of-30 save rate was a undermined a bit by shaky peripherals, a declining strikeout rate and an unsustainable .195 BABIP.

More on the fit: Signing Angels' All-Star Closer Would Be Massive Risk for D-backs

But the options are dwindling quickly, and it's always a risk to simply plug the ninth inning with a reliever who does not possess legitimate closing experience. The closer-by-committee approach has not fared well for Arizona in recent years.

It would benefit the D-backs the most to target a true closer, but considering their expected financial constraints, it's going to be difficult to do so via free agency without committing to a lucrative multi-year deal. Jansen was one of the few options left that would not have required such a deal.

The Diamondbacks' pitching-focused offseason may require a heavy dose of creativity from GM Mike Hazen, whose only external pitching addition has been starter Michael Soroka.

Related Content: GM Mike Hazen Explains why D-backs Signed Michael Soroka

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News