Diamondbacks' Payroll Decrease May Not Be Too Limiting

The outlook of the Arizona Diamondbacks' offseason has been relatively ominous. There has been a general consensus that the D-backs will be reducing their payroll investments, and will be extremely limited in their ability to add to the many gaping holes in the roster.

Related Content: GM Mike Hazen Reveals D-backs' Offseason Focus

But GM Mike Hazen doesn't seem to think he'll be too handicapped by financial constraints.

A recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, from the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, suggests Hazen does not feel his available payroll will limit his addition process to a high degree.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen On Payroll Limitations

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen introduces new starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during a news conference at Chase Field on Dec. 12, 2023. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hazen denied the fact that Arizona might have to shed some payroll in order to make additions.

“I don’t really feel that way, honestly,” Hazen told Piecoro. “That’s not the impression I have. Are we going to be doing what we did last offseason? Probably not. But I don’t think I have zero wiggle room or avenues to pursue players.”

It would make sense for the D-backs to pull back a little from the franchise-record payrolls posted in 2024 and 2025.

One cannot accuse owner Ken Kendrick of being stingy — Arizona inked Eduardo Rodriguez and Corbin Burnes to lucrative deals. The latter of which was of the $210 million vareity.

Regardless of the way those arms have panned out in terms of results, the desire and willingness to invest heavy resources in the roster has not been lacking.

Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers estimates an available payroll number of $27-37 million this offseason. That is not a large amount, especially considering how inflated the market for solid MLB-caliber pitching is in 2026.

Related Content: How Much do Diamondbacks Really Have to Spend this Offseason?

So Hazen will have to find a way to swing a trade, or get creative with the payroll he's afforded. That doesn't mean no financial investments will be made, but any marquee addition will likely have to come via trade.

Hazen also told Piecoro that a potential trade to acquire said pitching may turn into a reality.

"[Hazen] and others in his front office sound cautiously optimistic they might be able to match up with another club in a prospect-for-prospect deal that would bring back a young starting pitcher," Piecoro wrote.

This offseason will certainly come with its fair share of twists and turns. The D-backs will absolutely need to make significant additions in order to climb back towards contention in 2026, regardless of how Hazen has to engineer those additions.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News