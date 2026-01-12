D-backs Pitcher Discusses Exciting WBC Decision

Newly-signed Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka will represent his home country of Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, according to a recent article from Sportsnet Canada's Shi Davidi.

Soroka, a native of Calgary, Alberta, spent 2025 with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. He signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks this offseason to help fill out Arizona's starting rotation.

Aug 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Soroka (41) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Soroka had previously been offered opportunities to pitch in the WBC, but 2026 will be his first appearance. He'll join new teammates Corbin Carroll (Team USA), Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo (Team Dominican Republic) in the tournament. D-backs prospect Mitch Bratt, who pitched for Canada in 2023 as a 19-year-old, will not pitch in this year's WBC.

Soroka told Davidi that 2026's opportunity was one he'd been anticipating.

“I've had this one circled on the calendar for a while, one that I really wanted to be able to do, for a multitude of reasons,” the righty said. “I'm at a point where I have a good idea of what it takes to get ready for that. Physically, this is the best I've probably ever felt in my life, so it's a good time to do it. And it's been almost 11 years since I've gotten to wear the Canadian jersey and I'm very fortunate that they're giving me the opportunity to do it again.

“We have a really, really good squad," Soroka continued. “We have a real good shot of at least getting to Houston (for the quarterfinals) and getting through that. And I want to continue what the [Toronto Blue Jays] have done in Canadian baseball over the last year, I want it to be a good story for that, too.”

When Soroka signed with the D-backs, he cited similarities between his home country and Arizona as a factor that went into the decision — the significant difference in average temperature notwithstanding.

"I grew up coming down [to Arizona] quite a bit when I was a kid, actually. ... But for me, personally, I've always liked it out here. I like to be able to see when I'm driving, I like to be able to see for long ways; that's the way Calgary is.

"You've got the mountains to the west, but other than that, it's all prairie and land and feels a little more like home. ... It's been easy to settle into and it's a place I love," he said.

