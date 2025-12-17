Inside The Diamondbacks

The Hidden Talent of D-backs Pitcher Michael Soroka

The Arizona Diamondbacks' newest pitcher has more than one talent.
Alex D'Agostino, Jack Sommers
May 13, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The first thing Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka did when he moved into his house in Arizona was set up his audio system.

As it turns out, the D-backs' newly-signed righty has more than one notable skill. The 28-year-old Calgary native is also a prolific guitarist and a classic-rock-centric audiophile.

A guitar, and some classic-rock records decorated Soroka's wall as he spoke to the Arizona media for the first time on Tuesday. Out of sight — behind his video conference setup — sat a pair of studio speakers.

Soroka said he's been a music lover since his childhood, influenced by two musically-inclined parents, and a particularly inspiring gift from his sister.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Pitcher, Musician

"My dad and mom played music a ton," Soroka said. "My mom dragged me to the symphony when I was a little kid and I wasn't that thrilled about it, but I can appreciate it now. And I think that's kind of something that always been a part of my life."

He said his father chose the music that played in the car; it began with 90s and early-2000s country music. But one year, he received the video game Guitar Hero from his sister, and his musical journey took a new turn.

"My sister bought me Guitar Hero when I was probably about 10 years old, and I fell in love with that and fell in love with the music in that game. That's when I started to get into the old classic rock and then a little more of the 80s, 90s, mainstream rock alternative," Soroka said.

"Then [I] kind of moved into naturally the next level, which was hard rock metal. I don't go too deep into the metal stuff. But again, playing the guitar is where that all took me."

The guitar on Soroka's wall is a special one. It was a gift from his All-Star game appearance in 2019 — a game that took place in Cleveland, the same city in which resides the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There could not have been a more fitting year for the right-hander to pitch to a 2.68 ERA over 174.2 innings.

The records on Soroka's wall are meaningful, as well — particularly those of the 70s-80s rock sensation the Eagles.

"The Eagles, especially, are a band that I grew up listening to a ton," he said. "I got to see them with my dad a few years ago, and they're a band that I can put on, and no matter what I'm doing, I have a good time listening to them.

"There's a pretty wide range of things that I'll listen to. I've got a whole bunch of records down here that I've got to get framed."

Of course, music plays quite the role in the life of a baseball player. Soroka puts a hefty amount of thought into his walk-up song selection.

"I went a little heavier when I was in the bullpen last year in Chicago. It's all about feel for me," he said.

"I think I've got a pitching playlist that I'll listen to on start day that gets me to a good place where I'm feeling good, I'm happy, I'm ready to get after it, but I'm not a raging bull at that point. I don't want to blow it all in the first inning, and I feel like that's something you can do a little bit as a reliever."

Soroka said he's eventually settled on Sad Man's Tongue — a high-octane rock tune by the band Volbeat, of European fame.

Soroka may be known for what he does on the mound in Major League Baseball, but music occupies a large portion of his identity and wealth of talent.

"It's definitely something that I love and kind of pass my time with," he said. "It's always going to be a part of me."

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes.

Jack Sommers is a credentialed beat writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. He's also the co-host of the Snakes Territory Podcast and Youtube channel. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team for MLB.com, The Associated Press, and SB Nation.

