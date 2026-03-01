Diamondbacks Pitcher Receives Injection for Back Issue

According to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed starter Merrill Kelly has received an injection for his back issue.

Kelly, 37, had been shut down from throwing and removed from his role as opening day starter due to mid-back tightness, which was eventually diagnosed as intercostal nerve irritation.

Kelly told Piecoro he received an injection with a combination of cortisone and lidocaine. “Hopefully it will calm down the nerve back there," he said.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Hopeful to Avoid IL

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly's imaging never revealed any structural damage, but the discomfort has been persistent. There is a possibility of the veteran beginning the season on the injured list, but he's hoping to avoid that reality.

“Avoiding the IL would be the main goal,” Kelly told Piecoro. “Obviously, a lot of hypotheticals on how it starts today and where it goes from there.”

Kelly said he's feeling “cautiously optimistic" about it. "It feels a little bit better moving around. It feels like the range of motion is getting a little bit better.”

The right-hander intended to play catch on Sunday for the first time in a few days. If all goes well, he may be able to start ramping back up, Piecoro wrote. Kelly hopes to be able to return for the second series of the regular season against the Detroit Tigers. While a possibility, that is certainly not guaranteed.

The D-backs, meanwhile, will have to pivot to a different pitcher to open the season at Dodger Stadium on March 26.

Manager Torey Lovullo was adamant that all five options were on the table, but it does feel as if the job will ultimately come down to either right-hander Zac Gallen or right-hander Ryne Nelson.

"I believe in everybody gets an equal opportunity, get the look," Lovullo said. "But I balanced it out last year... when I said Zac Gallen, with my history and my time with him, gave him the nod over Corbin Burnes.

"I'll add it all up. I'll put everything into my own personal hopper and then make that decision."

It's a disappointing outcome for Kelly, who had been awarded the opening day honor for the first time in his major league career. The right-hander returned to Arizona in the offseason on a two-year, $40 million deal despite receiving a three-year offer from the San Diego Padres.

Arizona's pitching depth has already been tested this spring.