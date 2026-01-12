Diamondbacks' Top-5 Prospect Teases 2026 Return

Arizona Diamondbacks infield prospect Demetrio Crisantes was one of the more promising hitting prospects in the organization, until a significant shoulder injury claimed almost the entirety of his 2025 season.

Crisantes had been ranked among Arizona's top five prospects prior to his injury, but suffered a posterior Labral tear in May of 2025. He underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season, but was expected to be ready for a Spring Training return in 2026.

And according to Crisantes' X/Twitter account, the 21-year-old infielder is taking swings and appears ready to see the field again.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Demetrio Crisantes Appears Ready for 2026

"Shoulder feels great! 2026," Crisantes wrote in his post.

Crisantes was ranked highly by most prospect evaluations for a reason. Over the course of 63 games with the Low-A Visalia Rawhide in the 2024 season (his age-19 season), he hit .333/.429/.478 with a .907 OPS and six homers.

That earned him a swift promotion to High-A Hillsboro ahead of 2025. He hit .252/.358/.415 with four homers over 34 games with the Hops before going down with the injury.

Per MLB Pipeline, Crisantes still ranks among Arizona's most valuable prospects. He's currently the No. 4 D-backs prospect, second among infielders to shortstop Kayson Cunningham, Arizona's first-round pick in the 2025 Draft.

Crisantes has a top-tier hit tool, and the power was slowly starting to come around. For the time being, he profiles more as a contact-hitting second baseman than the shortstop he was initially listed as.

A native of Nogales, Arizona, Crisantes grew up going to Diamondbacks games at Chase Field. Crisantes spoke with Diamondbacks On SI's Alex D'Agostino about that reality in 2024 interview:

"I want to make the big leagues with the D-backs, I want to stay with the organization, it’s a great organization. Coaches are amazing, staff is amazing. Just being from Arizona too, I used to go to Chase Field all the time to watch the big league games," he said.

"Every time up there, watching a game, it just reminds me of like ‘wow, I was one of those kids asking for autographs there a couple years ago,’ and now I have the chance to… hopefully be in the big leagues with the D-backs and play there, which is a dream come true.”

For the full interview, check out the below article:

