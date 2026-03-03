What Spring Training is Telling us About the Diamondbacks So Far

The Arizona Diamondbacks have played 10 Cactus League games, and are 6-4 in meaningless contests so far. In just around three weeks' time, the games will begin to matter, and final scores will begin to carry implications.

As much as spring training results do not ultimately carry much weight, and should not, therefore, be overreacted to, the D-backs are still, in some ways, crafting a story about who they are through these early contests — even to just a small degree.

Here's what the D-backs' spring training effort thus far is telling us:

Arizona's Comeback Identity Has Persisted

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt (86) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have been known to engineer wild comebacks, necessitated by poor overall efforts from their pitching staff.

That trend has shown itself multiple times in the Cactus League thus far, including a massive eight-run comeback victory over the Kansas City Royals. Three of their last four contests have been notable late-inning comeback wins.

As above mentioned, the results do not matter, and circumstances change throughout the course of a spring game. But it has not been strictly major-leaguers coming back against minor-league competition. Arizona's minor league contingent has helped with these comebacks, as well.

It remains to be seen if that carries into the regular season, but the "answerbacks" moniker has certainly been true this spring.

Diamondbacks' Defense Still Struggling

Feb 25, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) fields a ball in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Coming into camp, manager Torey Lovullo wanted to emphasize defense after a poor season on that side of the ball in 2025. So far this spring, they've committed seven errors in 10 games — a 162-game pace of 113.

Some have been committed by minor league players who are still growing defensively, but the overall defensive effort has had some holes in it to begin.

It's not to say the D-backs will be a poor defensive team overall this coming regular season, with gold glove-caliber players like Carlos Santana and Nolan Arenado currently away from the team preparing for the WBC, but there have been frequent lapses defensively thus far.

Arizona is hoping to return to an organizational identity of sharp defense, after committing the fewest errors in baseball in 2023 and 2024.

The Bullpen is Still a Mystery

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona's bullpen was one of the biggest areas of concern coming into camp, and it still is. It's still quite early, but no relievers have emerged as clear leverage options.

As for the veteran trio: righty Ryan Thompson has delivered two scoreless outings. Kevin Ginkel had a scoreless inning Sunday, but had to work around two hits, and his fastball velocity was a meager 94.1 MPH average.

Returner Paul Sewald saw his velocity climb back up to the 92-93 MPH range, but his command was spotty, leading to some hard contact in his first outing. Righty Jonathan Loaisiga gave up a run in his first inning.

Meanwhile, from Arizona's 2025 deadline acquisitions: lefty Brandyn Garcia exited a brutal outing early without recording an out with an illness. The D-backs have yet to see him in a game at full strength.

Righty Juan Burgos gave up two runs in his first appearance with spotty command. Andrew Hoffmann is the only member of 2025's group of additions to have legitimate success, with two scoreless outings.

The bullpen remains a wild card.