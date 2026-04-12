Diamondbacks Pull Off Another Exciting Comeback vs Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not often taken the easy road to victory this season. But the tallies keep filing into the win column.

On Sunday afternoon, despite an uneven start from Zac Gallen, the D-backs once again rallied late,taking a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on the road.

Arizona worked an early run off Phillies opener Zach Pop with an RBI double from catcher James McCann. The struggling Nolan Arenado then contributed a sacrifice fly off right-hander Andrew Painter in the fifth inning.

And then, after the home half of that frame, the Diamondbacks found themselves once again trailing late in a contest.

Diamondbacks complete another comeback vs Phillies

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tim Tawa (13) reacts with infielder Jose Fernandez (11) after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Down to their last six outs, the D-backs' rally began. Corbin Carroll singled to lead off the eighth inning, but Geraldo Perdomo bunted into a fielder's choice at second base.

Perdomo would steal second, with one out, however and another clutch hit by rookie Jose Fernandez would bring him home, finishing 2-for-4 on the day.

Then came a pair of pinch-hitters. Ketel Marte took a pinch-hit walk. Adrian Del Castillo — who was 3-for-4 in Saturday's loss — knocked in the go-ahead run.

That would be, essentially, the extent of Arizona's offense on Sunday. But it was enough to come away with a series win over the Phillies.

"It feels great. You know, it's a full team. Torey pressed all the buttons and came out with a win," Del Castillo said to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.

D-backs pitching hold Phillies off

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson (81) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sunday was not Gallen's best start. He was plagued by hard contact throughout, but still managed to work five scoreless innings. Unfortunately, the sixth inning became the problematic one.

Gallen surrendered a leadoff double to Justin Crawford, then served up a two-run homer to shortstop Trea Turner. Back-to-back doubles by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper — plus a single from Brandon Marsh — set Philadelphia up with a 3-2 lead and runners at the corners with no outs. Gallen left with just five innings pitched and three earned runs.

It looked like a looming blowout. And then, somehow, right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga escaped the jam. The D-backs were able to tag the lead runner on a fielder's choice before inducing a popout and lineout.

Taylor Clarke followed with a scoreless inning to set up the comeback. Once holding the lead, Kevin Ginkel ran into some trouble in the eighth, once again putting runners at the corners with no outs.

Ginkel picked up a strikeout, then was lifted for Ryan Thompson, who escaped the inning with a near-miraculous play. As Marsh took off for second base, Adolis Garcia popped up to second base.

Marsh was slow getting back, and Arizona doubled him off at first. A 1-2-3 ninth inning from Paul Sewald shut the door on yet another D-backs comeback.

Arizona will play the Orioles in a three-game set at Camden Yards beginning Monday before finally heading back to Chase Field.