As fans of any baseball team well know, the team that walks into opening day is never the one that finishes out the marathon 162-game season. The Arizona Diamondbacks are no exception to this rule, for better or worse.

Though it's been just 15 games thus far in the new year, there are already some changes to Arizona's roster and deployment patterns. These are the biggest changes to Arizona's lineup and defensive alignment from opening day, just over two weeks in to the young season.

Biggest changes for the Diamondbacks since opening day

1: First Base

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Carlos Santana (41) makes the play against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks made an effort to put together a more defensive-focused infield during the offseason, anchoring the corner positions with two gold (and platinum) glove defenders in Nolan Arenado (third base) and Carlos Santana (first base).

Alongside Santana was Pavin Smith, who was expected to alternate between DH and some first base starts. But that has already changed.

Both Smith (elbow inflammation) and Santana (adductor strain) have hit the injured list, which put the D-backs right back to where they were at the tail end of 2025 — without an everyday first base option.

Arizona's first base position is now comprised of a platoon between utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas and exciting rookie Jose Fernandez. Both players have been proficient defensively, despite Fernandez playing very few career games at first in the minors.

They've been productive offensively, as well. Considering Santana's .279 OPS, the playing time might continue in the direction of Vargas and Fernandez even once Santana is healthy — unless they give the D-backs a reason to reconsider.

2: Designated Hitter

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian del Castillo (25) reacts after hitting a two-run scoring single during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Similarly to the first base position, the loss of Smith to the IL threw a wrench into Arizona's DH plans against right-handed pitching.

With a relative lack of left-handed bats, that position has begun to slide toward catcher Adrian Del Castillo, who returned earlier in the season from a calf strain.

But manager Torey Lovullo has also utilized the DH spot as a way to get players off their feet — players like Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte — or as a method of giving playing time to Fernandez while keeping Arenado and Vargas at third and first base.

It hasn't been the most productive position for Arizona, but it certainly looks nothing like the platoon that was anticipated coming into 2026. When Smith returns from the IL (and later Lourdes Gurriel Jr.), the position may begin to stabilize a bit.

3: Outfield

Apr 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Tim Tawa (13) and center fielder Alek Thomas (5) and left fielder Jorge Barrosa (1) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tim Tawa and Jorge Barrosa getting nearly everyday starts was not something the D-backs likely anticipated ahead of the season.

Obviously, Corbin Carroll has taken the vast majority of starts in right field, though he did miss two games with a minor hip flexor issue. But outside of Carroll, the outfield has been a bit of a surprise.

Jordan Lawlar, who was hot to begin the year after transitioning to the outfield, is now on the 60-day IL after he was hit by a pitch, fracturing his wrist.

That's left a revolving door of Barrosa, Tawa and Alek Thomas to fill out center field and left field. Barrosa has been an outstanding defensive outfielder and has put together a solid stretch of at-bats. Tawa has not produced at the plate, but also plays solid defense, and has a knack for getting on base at the right times.

When Gurriel returns, he will likely be held to mostly DH reps to start, but that is another outfield name to watch in the coming weeks.