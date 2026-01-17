D-backs' Veteran Reliever Had Brilliant Rebound After Rough Start

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was a difficult watch. After coming into the year with sky-high expectations, the team sputtered to a 80-82 record, missing the playoffs for the second time in as many seasons.

It was as season full of injuries, underperformance and disappointment — particularly from the bullpen. Veteran sidewinding right-hander Ryan Thompson did not escape that adversity in 2025, though he did see a massive second-half resurgence after a difficult start to his season.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Ryan Thompson

Thompson's 2025 got off to a difficult beginning. After a couple of scoreless appearances, he was battered around to open the month of April, and surrendered five runs over the course of back-to-back appearances against the Rays and Braves. That added up to a monthly ERA of 5.23 in 10 appearances.

Those numbers got even worse in May. In 11 May outings, Thompson gave up an absolutely astounding 19 hits in 9.1 innings of work.

Somehow, that came alongside only one walk. He gave up three runs in 0.1 innings on May 5, three runs in 0.2 innings to the Rockies on May 17, and two more to the Dodgers the following appearance. His monthly ERA was 8.68, and his season figure was a lofty 6.14, no longer in a small sample size.

But from there, a switch flipped. Thompson began a hot streak he would carry to the end of the season. In June, he gave up two runs (one earned) in 12 appearances. But the righty would end up landing on the IL in early July with a right scapular strain.

Unfortunately, Thompson sat out all of August, but returned for another solid month in September, allowing two runs in 12 appearances. His season ERA sank all the way to 3.92 as he began to look much more like his former, reliable self.

From June 1 on, Thompson put forward a 1.40 ERA, as opponents hit to a .206 average and .515 OPS in 25 appearances.

Ryan Thompson: 2026 Outlook

Thompson figures to be a leverage option again in 2026, barring any significant relief additions. While his results were excellent in the second half of 2026, it's also worth noting his ground ball rate (normally his biggest strength) was under 50% on the year (49.2%) for the first time since 2021.

He also walked the most batters in a season of his career (2.83 per nine) and saw his sinker velocity tick down below 90 MPH.

That said, Thompson suffered his worst-ever batted ball luck, as opponents managed a .317 BABIP against him, while striking out batters at an increased rate. His FIP (3.74) and xERA (3.67) both suggested he was pitching slightly better than his results, as well.

Entering his age-34 season after a hefty workload in the past two seasons, there may be some concern for a decline, though Thompson's ability to live off soft contact may provide him enough sustainability to remain a steady mid-to-late-inning arm for Arizona in 2026.

