Key Diamondbacks Reliever Reveals Return Timeline

Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed reliever A.J. Puk was one of the team's earliest pitching casualties in 2025. After beginning the year as one of Arizona's primary closers, he suffered an injury that would ultimately require elbow surgery.

Puk threw to a 3.38 ERA with four saves in eight appearances before landing on the IL in mid-April.

Related Content: D-backs Closer Justin Martinez Reveals Disappointing Rehab Timeline

On Tuesday, as pitchers and catchers reported for the first time to spring training at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Puk spoke with reporters about his recovery and gave an idea as to his return timeline.

"I'm feeling great. I'm about 135 feet throwing right now. I think the plan right now is bullpens at the end of spring training," Puk said.

"I've got my timeline and the team has theirs. But definitely as a player, you want to come back as fast as you can for sure. The team, they're watching for your overall health. I just know I have bullpens at the end of March starting and then just keep going from there."

Puk said he's expecting a full return before July, and he's hopeful for it to be significantly before then.

Arizona Diamondbacks A.J. Puk Discusses Return

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander A.J. Puk (33) reacts after closing out their 10-6 win against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My timeline, I'm hoping early May. But I don't think that's possible," he said. "But yeah, just like I said, at the end of March I'll start my bullpens and then just keep facing live hitters."

"I'll be before [July]. I just had the elbow brace, not the full-on Tommy John, the new ligament. So it'll be quicker than [Justin Martinez] and [Corbin Burnes]. I'm not sure when it'll be, but it'll definitely be quicker."

The southpaw said his offseason has been relatively normal despite so much missed time.

"It's basically kind of like a normal offseason, my workouts. You get cleared with the elbow, feeling good. So just normal lifts and working out. And just been throwing three times a week, and keep building up and keep getting stronger," he said.

"Right now I'm just focused on just making sure my arm's feeling good when I'm throwing. And I know where the ball's going when I'm throwing. Everything's feeling good. So it's just one of those things where I just don't want to be back in games and trying to find something. I want to be ready to go right away when I'm back healthy."

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News