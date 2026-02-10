D-backs Closer Justin Martinez Reveals Disappointing Rehab Timeline

The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in the position of having to wait for several injured players to come back over the course of the season to help solidify the team for the second half of the year. Those include Corbin Burnes, A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Speaking with Martinez directly, he was able to shed light on his rehab process.

Justin Martinez Explains Rehab Process and Timeline

Martinez began playing catch the second week of January and has been throwing three times a week since then.

"I've been feeling good," Martinez said. "With the offseason, I was trying to prepare my mind, getting ready for this year, and now we're here."

That said, it's going to take some time for the hard-throwing right-hander to recover from his second Tommy John Surgery. He had surgery in June of 2025, and Martinez revealed the expected timeline for his return to MLB play.

Asked if he thought he could be back by August he said, "Probably. Maybe late in August. That's what I got in my mind right now. Could be earlier, could be later. I mean, it will be depend on how things go, but I believe."

It was a tough year for Martinez. he started off strong through his first eight outings, allowing zero runs on three hits, one walks and 10 strikeouts in seven innings. But he had to take six days off before his next outing, and when he returned, he had mysterious velocity loss. Instead of his 100-plus MPH fastballs, he was struggling in the mid-90's.

After some difficult outings, an injured list stint followed. He still wasn't quite right when he came back, and was frequently hit hard. His last outing was June 9, following which it was revealed he had torn a ligament in his elbow. In 15.1 innings he finished with a 4.11 ERA.

Martinez was open about how difficult it was emotionally to see his teammates make a second half run and not be able to get out there and help them.

"Man, it was a good fight for the players. I was happy for my teammates. After the deadline, you guys saw what happened. They went out there and competed. I was feeling sad, because I was chilling at home, doing nothing with my surgery on my arm, and it was kind of hard, but it was good. Last year, I think it was a good year, in general, for all my teammates."

Martinez no longer has a need to use a translator like he did in his rookie season and the early part of 2024. He has an outgoing, upbeat personality, has learned the language well, and is quite expressive.

He is also a new father, as he and his wife had a baby girl at the end of last month. Asked how is life with no sleep, he let out a huge laugh and said, "Oh man, that's tough. It is hard."

Martinez will work out at Salt River Fields throughout the spring and extended spring training. His progress will be tracked here at Arizona Diamondbacks On SI throughout the season.

