Diamondbacks Have Reportedly Spoken to Former Mariners all-Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still in the market for a potential first base platoon solution, and a former Mariners All-Star and 2025 Gold Glove winner might be a low-cost external option.

According to insider Chris Cotillo, the Diamondbacks have spoken to former Mariners All-Star first baseman Ty France. France is coming off a lackluster offensive season, but the best defensive campaign of his career.

France was first linked to the D-backs by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, but Cotillo confirms the two camps have spoken. Arizona has also checked in on veteran first baseman Carlos Santana.

"As reported last night, Diamondbacks are in on Carlos Santana as a free agent 1B target. They've also talked to Ty France, per source, though France has a robust market. Mets and Yankees have been involved with him, plus Padres and others. That market is moving," Cotillo wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

France's most notable years came from 2020-2024 as a member of the Seattle Mariners. He was worth 4.2 bWAR in the 2021 season and earned an All-Star appearance in 2022 after a similarly productive year.

In the midst of down season in 2024, however, Seattle designated him for assignment and traded him to the Reds. France played 52 games for Cincinnati, then signed with the Minnesota Twins ahead of 2025. From there, he was traded to the Blue Jays at the Deadline, and joined Toronto's World Series run.

The veteran hit to just a .681 OPS and 88 OPS+ between the two clubs in 2025, but his defense made a sharp spike. Though generally not thought of as a premier defensive first baseman, France put forward +9 Defensive Runs Saved, +7 Fielding Run Value and +10 Outs Above Average in 124 games at first base. That led to his first career Gold Glove Award.

Arizona is a team that heavily values defense, although the lack of a large sample size in that regard may suggest some defensive regression.

France might not necessarily be the perfect platoon option from an offensive perspective, though, seeing as he owns an identical 110 wRC+ against right- and left-hand pitching in his career. In fact, he held a reverse split in 2025, batting .266 against righties and .242 against southpaws.

Still, if the D-backs can get a league-average output and quality defense, France may be worth a look on a low-cost deal. If his market is truly robust, however, it's probably best to let another team make that investment.

