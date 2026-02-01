Diamondbacks Linked to Former Guardians All-Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still in the market for what was described as a "complementary first baseman," and one long-time veteran option has emerged.

According to insider Chris Cotillo, switch-hitting former All-Star Carlos Santana is a name the Diamondbacks have pursued in their first base endeavor. Cotillo could not say for certain if a deal was imminent.

Arizona Diamondbacks Connected to Carlos Santana

"FWIW: Arizona connected to Carlos Santana in the "complementary first baseman" search but haven't been able to confirm if it's done/close, etc," Cotillo wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

D-backs fans have been eagerly awaiting a potential reunion with first baseman and franchise legend Paul Goldschmidt, but that possibility appears to be waning. One thing does seem certain, however — Arizona would like to have a right-hand hitting option opposite Pavin Smith at first base.

Santana — a veteran of an astounding 16 major league seasons — hits from both sides of the plate, and still plays plus defense. He is, however, about to enter his age-40 season, and appears to be on a sharp offensive decline.

In 2025, Santana returned to Cleveland, the organization he'd spent 10 of his previous 15 seasons. He hit just .225/.316/.333 in his Guardians reunion, however, and was ultimately released in late August. He was picked up by the Chicago Cubs, where he hit to an even weaker .105/.105/.158 line in just eight games' worth of action.

He was more productive as a right-handed batter in 2025, but still posted a wRC+ of 89, 11% below average.

For his career, he owns an All-Star appearance, a Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove. Although his bat is clearly on the downturn, he still put forward +12 Defensive Runs Saved, +6 Fielding Run Value and +8 Outs Above Average.

For that reason alone, it would make sense that a defense-focused club like the D-backs would have interest, regardless of Santana's advanced age.

A strict platoon could maximize Santana's production by protecting him against right-hand pitching, while also protecting Smith from southpaws. But there's no guarantee that can elevate the long-time veteran back to or above a league-average figure.

Perhaps the cost is insignificant enough to make Santana worth a flyer of this type. It does seem like his days of hitting consistently may be coming to a close, but perhaps Arizona is able to get just enough to complement their first base situation.

