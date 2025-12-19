Diamondbacks Make Reunion Signing Official
In this story:
The deal has been made official. The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed Merrill Kelly, according to a release from the team.
Kelly's deal, which had been previously reported some time ago, is for $40 million over two years, but with a vesting option for the 2028 season. Should Kelly pitch more than 170 innings, it will trigger for $12 million. If he goes over 185 innings — something he's only done once in his career — it will increase to $14 million.
Related Content: Insider Reveals Surprise Twist to D-backs' Merrill Kelly Signing
Diamondbacks Make Merrill Kelly Signing Official
Kelly spent time away from the D-backs' organization for the first time since he came over to MLB in the 2025 season. Arizona traded their long-time veteran righty to the Texas Rangers at the deadline in exchange for a trio of pitching prospects.
Kelly only made 10 starts for the Rangers, but posted a 4.23 ERA in that period — somewhat below the high level he had made his standard with Arizona.
Kelly is entering his age-37 season, so this deal does come with some risk. But he's been an extremely steady and reliable presence in the D-backs' rotation, earning the "Mainstay" moniker as a result.
Despite never being atop national leaderboards, Kelly has managed to pitch to a career 3.77 ERA with peripherals that have generally held up.
The D-backs, more than anything this offseason, were in need of reliable innings coverage. Kelly provides just that, but with the upside of occasional ace-level starts. Very rarely does the veteran righty stumble across truly poor outings, and he can generally be counted on for five-plus innings of quality work, even when he doesn't have his best stuff.
While the D-backs' pitching staff is still in a state of relative disarray, there's something reassuring about having the Mainstay back in the rotation.
Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News
Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZFollow alexdagaz