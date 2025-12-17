Insider Reveals Surprise Twist to D-backs' Merrill Kelly Signing

On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks reunited with a long-tenured arm. Right-hander Merrill Kelly, after being traded at the 2025 Deadline, agreed to a deal with the D-backs to return to his home city for 2026 and beyond.

Kelly signed a two-year contract worth $40 million. But according to recent reports, there's more to that deal beneath the surface.

According to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Kelly turned down a bigger deal from another club to return to Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Prioritized D-backs

Sep 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Merrill Kelly throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

"Merrill Kelly received a three-year offer for more than $50 million from a West Coast team before agreeing to his two-year, $40 million deal with the Diamondbacks," Rosenthal wrote.

"The team that made the offer has not been disclosed, but it almost certainly was in California. The only West Coast team outside of that state, the Mariners, is not in need of a starting pitcher."

Granted, a two-year deal at $40 million is worth more average value per year ($20 million) than anything beneath the $60 million threshold would be for three years. But in general, players often take the higher guaranteed amount over a lengthier period — preferring the stability of a longer-term contract.

That said, Kelly's two-year deal does come with its own twist. According to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Kelly's contract also contains a vesting option for the 2028 season.

Merrill Kelly Contract Comes with 2028 Option

Per Piecoro, if Kelly were to pitch 170 innings in 2027, he will trigger a $12 million option for 2028. That number becomes $14 million if he gets to 185 innings.

Kelly has surpassed the 170 mark four times in his seven major league seasons. One of those, of course, was the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He's delivered 150-plus innings in every full season of his career besides 2024 — when he went down with a shoulder injury for significant time.

He's only gone past 185 innings once, however. That came in 2022. Regardless, this option is a solid insurance policy. What Arizona needs more than anything right now is reliable innings coverage. That's been exactly what Kelly has delivered, but with a higher upside than one might imagine, considering his lofty age and low-90s fastball.

Whether or not the $52 or $54 million Kelly could potentially receive over three seasons is as much or more than the total he was offered elsewhere, one thing is certain. Kelly took a modicum of uncertainty in his deal to return to the club he never wanted to leave.

