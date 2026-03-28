The Diamondbacks Have a Serious Baserunning Problem

The Arizona Diamondbacks are costing themselves runs.

In back-to-back games, the D-backs have handed free outs on the basepaths to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Twice in game one and twice in game two.

Mistakes will certainly happen to any team throughout the course of a 162-game season, but Arizona has been hurting itself against an opponent that needs no help to be a difficult matchup.

Diamondbacks making baserunning mistakes vs Dodgers

In game one of Arizona's opening series in Los Angeles, Geraldo Perdomo broke for second base after a single too early and was picked off by Yoshinobu Yamamoto to end the inning, with Gabriel Moreno at the plate.

Later, after a leadoff double, Jordan Lawlar jumped for third base on a soft line drive to first base by Ketel Marte; it was caught, and Lawlar was doubled off easily at second.

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) is out against Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"That's not D-back baseball," manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo on Friday.

"We got doubled off on a line drive with Marte's soft liner to Freddie Freeman after that double by Lawlar, that ended the inning. We had what we thought was a really nice key to steal some bases, but we got an early jump on it, so we didn't necessarily follow the standard and the rule that led to us getting picked off the first base. We've got to eliminate outs on the bases.

"Yamamoto 3 throws 10, 12 more pitches for those two outs, and he's out of the game one inning earlier," he said.

It's hard to imagine those small mistakes significantly changing the outcome of an 8-2 blowout, especially after blowup performances by Zac Gallen and Taylor Clarke. But the issues resurfaced in game two — a closer, more heartbreaking loss that the D-backs had within their grasp.

Pavin Smith was sent home from first base on an RBI knock from Alek Thomas and was thrown out easily at the plate. Later, Thomas crushed another hit, but overslid third base on a would-be triple for the final out of the inning.

Perhaps neither of those runs would have scored. We will never know what could have happened theoretically. But handing free outs to any team — particularly one as difficult as the Dodgers — is a recipe for missed opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 0-2 to begin their season, and are in danger of yet another slow start impeding their hopes to contend once again. Sharp baserunning has been one of Arizona's strengths in the past, but it's looking like an area that needs to be addressed as soon as possible this season.