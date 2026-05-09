When, Where and Why Ryan Waldschmidt Will Play for the Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a chase problem. Entering Friday night's game against the New York Mets they had the highest chase rate of any team in MLB at 25%. That is the rate of pitches swung at that are beyond even the shadows of the strike zone.

As a result, they're seeing significantly fewer pitches. The result of this lack of plate discipline is the D-backs rank 29th in MLB in walks taken and in on-base percentage.

This is very unlike previous seasons. In 2025 the D-backs' chase rate was just the 12th highest in MLB, and in the previous three seasons to that they never ranked worse that 24th most chases.

These were some of the points hit on when manager Torey Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen offered their explanations for calling up rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, and designating Alek Thomas for assignment as the corresponding move.

"Overall plate appearances might be very similar [to last year], but we're not taking nearly as many at-bats. We're not getting nearly as many guys on base," said Lovullo.

"We've done such a good job over the last couple of years," Hazen said. "It seems in spurts to have eluded us here and we're hoping to get back into that characteristic or that identity."

Enter Ryan Waldschmidt, exit Alek Thomas

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alek Thomas has one of the highest chase rates in MLB at 42.5%. That ranks in just the 5th percentile, meaning 95% of hitters in MLB chase less than Thomas.

It's the root cause of his inability to put up good production numbers, as evidenced by his .181 BA and .222 OBP. For his career he is a .232 hitter with just a .273 OBP. League average OBP during his time in the league has been about .319.

Waldschmidt's calling-card, meanwhile, is his ability to take pitches and control the strike zone without chasing. He's swung at just 15.5% of pitches outside the zone this year. He has never had an OBP lower than .400 at any stop in his minor league career so far.

This is just the first step in an attempt to correct this issue.

"One person doesn't change one through nine. But we had to we have to start somewhere," Hazen said. He also made clear there will be more changes coming.

Lovullo echoed the same sentiment: "I don't believe in one person being able to get us out of this. This would be a team thing that's going to help us get to where we've got to get to."

When and Where will Ryan Waldschmidt Play?

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While he was not in the lineup Friday night, Lovullo indicated his planned usage for the rookie.

"Most likely in center field, occasionally in left field when Lourdes [Gurriel Jr.] needs a day off, but I'll pick my spots to slide him in there and give him the opportunity to show us what he can do."

As for batting order location: "He's going to hit down the bottom of the lineup," Lovullo said. The manager envisions Waldschmidt to fill a similar role that Geraldo Perdomo did before he was moved to the third spot in the order last year.

"[Waldschmidt] is just an extended leadoff hitter. He's going to turn it over to the best part of our lineup," Lovullo said. "I want somebody down there that's going to see some pitches, grind down the at-bat a little bit, turn it over to the top, and also be a good hitter and find his way on base. Definitely part of my calculus."

Lovullo stopped short of committing to everyday playing time for Waldschmidt, however.

"We'll figure out what that playing time looks like. We need some offensive production. That's one of the reasons why he's here. That's one of the reasons why [Thomas] is not. I'll play him as I see fit. I want him to have success; I'll put him in the best situation as possible."