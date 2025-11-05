D-backs' Spring Training Schedule Features International Exhibition
The World Series ended mere days ago, and yet, it's time to start thinking about the 2026 season. On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks released their schedule for the upcoming 2026 Spring Training slate.
Arizona will kick off Cactus League play at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on February 20, starting Spring baseball with a pair of matchups against the Colorado Rockies.
But this year's slate of games features a special twist. In preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic, the D-backs will face off against the Mexico national squad on March 3, also at Salt River Fields.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Spring Training Schedule Revealed
As the D-backs prepare for another upcoming regular season, they'll take on some of the toughest clubs in baseball, with matchups against the Los Angeles Dodgers (February 25, March 10), Chicago Cubs (March 5 and 18), Milwaukee Brewers (March 6 and 20) and San Diego Padres (March 15 and 22).
And perhaps there will be some old friends to greet when Arizona takes on the Seattle Mariners on February 26 and March 9.
March 21 will feature the annual Spring Breakout game, with a matchup between D-backs and Rockies prospects.
And the second straight year, Spring Training will culminate with back-to-back exhibition games against the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field before beginning the regular season on the road against the Dodgers.
The full schedule can be found here.
Diamondbacks Prepare for Spring Training
Spring Training is never about wins and losses. It's rarely even about individual numbers. Getting back into the rhythm of real-time games is crucial, and sometimes opportunities arise for young players to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.
Manager Torey Lovullo, right after the D-backs missed the playoffs in 2025, spoke about needing to up the intensity of Spring Training coaching, especially with regard to the defense.
"Coaches putting a little bit more pressure on the players to go out there and execute a play in spring training rather than say, 'Okay we'll we'll wait till tomorrow to get that done.'"
"What we have done in the past is have a do it again mentality. Nope, it's wrong, do it again, you missed the ball. ... You basically call out players right there which creates urgency, and it's not a laughing matter, you go back and you find a way to get it done.
"You walk into Spring Training, gloves are tight, gloves are oiled up and they're ready to go. So creating some urgency by coaching harder, coaching in the moment and then creating an awareness to the players is absolutely going to make them better," Lovullo said.
Tickets to Spring Training contests are not yet available for purchase as of this writing, Diamondbacks On SI will provide an update when they are released.