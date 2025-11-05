Torey Lovullo Speaks Up on Dodgers' World Series Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the playoffs in the 2025 season for the second straight year, missing out on the Postseason action after a disappointing 80-82 season.
To add insult to injury, the D-backs (and their fans) had to watch their rival Los Angeles Dodgers complete an inevitable repeat in the World Series this year.
It's frustrating for those involved in Arizona's organization. Not only is it tough to witness a division rival's success, but it also serves as a reminder of the opportunity Arizona did not earn this season.
Manager Torey Lovullo addressed the Dodgers' World Series run in his recent press conference.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Dodgers World Series
Lovullo did not sugarcoat it.
"The Dodgers are the Dodgers. They're a great team. ... I hated that it happened that they won back-to-back. I was pulling for the Blue Jays for a thousand and one reasons, but it didn't happen," Lovullo said.
"I'm a baseball junkie, right? This is the best time of the year. Two years ago I was in that dugout, this year I'm pulling weeds in my front yard. It just doesn't sit well with me watching a game that I want to be a part of."
But for as disappointing and heart-wrenching as it may have been to see, Lovullo said he uses it as motivation to put his best foot forward in the coming season. The fact that Arizona faces Los Angeles so many times in divisional play feeds into that motivation.
Lovullo embraces the opportunity to face such a tough opponent so many times in a regular season.
"The thing I like about it is we play them 13 times and we hang right with them, but we know what we've got to do to be as good as them every single day.
"The Dodgers are the world champions and we get a very front-facing look at them, and we've got to be motivated and prepared to compete against them and play at that level and win a world championship.
"It becomes very motivating to me to be at my absolute best. So that's what I did, a lot of soul searching as I was watching it. That's why I watched it with such great intent. ... I found it extremely motivating as I was watching it."
The Diamondbacks are likely some ways away from returning to the World Series after going on an unprecedented run to the Fall Classic in 2023. Before the World Series becomes a reality, Arizona will have to find a way back into the playoffs in the midst of a loaded NL West division.
Plenty of roster needs must be filled to get to that point. With a whole offseason ahead, it's time to start preparing.