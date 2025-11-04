D-backs' New Third-Base Coach Reveals Coaching Philosophy
After a tumultuous Arizona Diamondbacks season, full of controversy at the third-base coaching position, the D-backs hired J.R. House as their new third-base and catching coach earlier this offseason.
House, who served as the Cincinnati Reds' third-base coach in 2025, makes his return to Arizona's organization, where he had previously held a variety of minor league roles.
On Tuesday, House met with members of the Arizona media to discuss his return to the desert, as well as his personal coaching philosophy. Here's what House had to say:
Arizona Diamondbacks' J.R. House Reveals Coaching Philosophy
The D-backs had two third-base coaches in 2025: Shaun Larkin and Tim Bogar. The former was removed from his duties after a slew of controversial choices to send (or hold) runners.
House, meanwhile, has described his style as "aggressive," but he expounded on what that looks like.
"If all you're doing is just putting your hands up all the time, you're going to lose a lot of runs that way," House said.
"We've got to be able to take some risk and be aggressive and score, but also be safe... knowing your guys, and their heart and their want to score is really, really important.
"For me, personally, it's knowing our team and their characteristics as thoroughly as I possibly can, their ability to make plays at the plate in regards to sliding, avoiding tags, cutting the corner, who we can press and who we can't, who we need to be a little bit reserved... and who we can really challenge when those those risky plays are needed," he said.
Manager Torey Lovullo said he expects House's coaching style to help return the D-backs to a familiar, aggressive, chaotic method of baserunning.
"I want to make sure he is a part of our running equation and... being aggressive and helping us create an identity. That's the fierceness of his coaching style that will help us get better, because I know what he's about.
"He's going to go out there and he's going to make baserunners better from second to third and third to home for sure," Lovullo said.
Lovullo said he wants every play at home plate to be a "whacker" — meaning a close, bang-bang play — rather than conceding precious outs in critical situations.
"I always have maintained that the situation of the game, the scoreboard, the outs, the competition, the pitcher on the mound, all the things that go inside of a decision that happens now.
"And if you think about it, and if I ask you a question, you say, 'I don't know,' it's too late. You can't have an I don't know moment. That's what a third-base coach is good at doing. He's good at adding it up before it happens.
"Just adding up what's going on in front of you and spitting out the response in real time. That's what I want J.R. to do at all times," Lovullo said.