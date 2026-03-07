Torey Lovullo Had Blunt Message on Poor Pitching after Loss to Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been struggling on the mound in recent outings this spring. On Saturday, that issue reared its head again as the D-backs lost 7-4 to the San Francisco Giants at Salt River Fields.

Arizona's starter, left-hander Kohl Drake, gave up five hits and three earned runs. Righty Kade Strowd gave up two runs. Jonathan Loaisiga and Philip Abner also gave up runs.

Part of that is simply what comes with spring training. Pitchers are not at full strength, or may be tweaking things in their arsenal and delivery. Regardless, manager Torey Lovullo has not been satisfied with the D-backs' pitching of late.

"We've got to start honing in on the pitching side of things, and we're wanting to see guys commanding the baseball, commanding their secondary stuff, attacking the zone, filling up the zone," Lovullo said.

"It's one of our first pillars, filling up the zone with strikes. I know that Drake is starting a game and still finding his way, what his strengths are. I want him to stick to his strengths, and I want him to pitch to his strengths, and go out there and dominate the zone, dominate the zone glove side."

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Pitching Woes

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo takes the field with his team before playing the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is still time to round out some of these rough edges, Lovullo said these arms are aware of what needs to be done.

"They've seen enough, they know enough, and they know what they've got to get to. So that's up to us as coaches to continue pounding away and pounding those messages and start to have really good results," the manager said.

It's not as if it was all bad. Right-hander Paul Sewald, left-hander Brandyn Garcia and righty Isaiah Campbell all had effective, efficient outings. Lovullo said the pitchers who have had success are the ones who have been able to stay in the zone.

"There were some good results out there. There were some really good plays. There were some good pitching moments, and the ones that filled the zone and did what we're talking about had the quick, easy innings. So it's not rocket science. We're going to keep pounding away at that message."

While Cactus League results hardly mean anything, the D-backs have also struggled on the mound at the major league level in recent seasons. An improvement in that regard will be crucial for the team's hopes at making a return to the playoffs, and that starts in spring training.