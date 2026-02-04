Zac Gallen Had Heartfelt Statement on Potential D-backs Reunion

Former Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen remains unsigned this offseason. Though it was generally thought the right-hander would have a robust market, he still has yet to ink a deal with a club.

Recently, it was reported that the D-backs were considered "front-runners" to re-sign Gallen, though nothing concrete has emerged in that department, either.

But while Arizona may or may not truly intend on bringing Gallen back, the local fans certainly seem to be in on a reunion. In an appearance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Celebrity Putting Challenge, Gallen said he's been hearing plenty of support from the fans.

Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen on Potential Reunion

"It's very humbling," Gallen said to reporters on Tuesday, including FOX 10 Phoenix's Blake Niemann. "That's kind of been the constant thing over the last couple weeks. People have been like 'hey, we'd really love you to come back.'

"I think people understand what Phoenix means to me. My wife is from here, I'm calling this home base now. So for us to be here would be awesome. It's been really humbling... especially cause I knew how the first half of last year went, and we didn't make the playoffs, and things like that. It gives you chills that people still want you to come back and be a part of the organization, and the franchise," he said.

Gallen is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, but began to pitch much more like the ace he's known to be as 2025 progressed into the second half. He posted a 3.32 ERA following the 2025 Trade Deadline.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have seemingly filled out their rotation, signing right-hander Michael Soroka to a one-year deal and reuniting with Gallen's rotationmate Merrill Kelly on a two-year deal.

But as the D-backs well know, quality pitching depth is a premium asset. It will likely come down to cost, ultimately. Gallen turned down the D-backs' $22 million Qualifying Offer in search of a larger free agent deal.

It's in Arizona's best interest to see Gallen get a large deal, if he were to sign elsewhere, that is. A contract of over $50 million would award Arizona a compensatory draft pick just after the first round of the MLB Draft, while a deal beneath that ceiling would push the pick back to between the second and third rounds.

Of course, that draft pick dilemma would be a non-factor if he were to simply return to Arizona. But it would have to be affordable. It ultimately feels unlikely the D-backs are in a position to make an investment in Gallen, but that does not make it impossible.

