Diamondbacks Trade Rising Infielder to Orioles in Surprise Deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade. According to a report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, Arizona is trading rising infielder/outfielder Blaze Alexander to the Baltimore Orioles.

The @Dbacks are trading Blaze Alexander to the Orioles for Kade Strowd and a pair of Minor Leaguers. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) February 5, 2026

In return, the D-backs will receive right-handed reliever Kade Strowd, as well as minor league righty Wellington Arcena and infielder Jose Mejia.

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander (9) reacts during batting practice before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Alexander had been on the rise in 2025, emerging as not only a solid major league hitter, but a truly versatile and plus defender at a variety of positions. After All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez was traded at the 2025 deadline, Alexander took over primary third base duties, to a high level of success.

Alexander hit to a .706 OPS with seven homers, but was worth +7 Defensive Runs Saved at third base, second base and in the outfield.

In fact, it seemed most likely that Alexander would be making a more significant move to an outfield role in the coming season, after Arizona traded for platinum glove winning third baseman Nolan Arenado earlier in the offseason.

Alexander did struggle with swing-and-miss, but was a positive presence to have in the lineup and clubhouse. He becomes the third major-leaguer dealt by GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs, after lefty Kyle Backhus and outfielder Jake McCarthy were previously traded.

Diamondbacks Trade for Kade Strowd

Strowd, meanwhile, is a 28-year-old reliever with just one year of major league experience. He posted excellent results for Baltimore in his debut season in 2025, pitching to a minuscule 1.71 ERA over 25 appearances (26.1 innings).

Strowd is not wanting for quality of stuff or velocity. His four-seam and sinker climb above 96 MPH, but he mainly relied on a 91-92 MPH cutter, which comes with heavy glove-side movement. He produced an extremely high ground ball rate of 56.7 and limited hard contact in the majors this past season.

The right-hander has struggled a bit in the minor leagues, however, most recently posting a 4.15 ERA at the Triple-A level. He's had issues with walks, but has also struck out close to or north of 10 batters per nine innings at every minor league level.

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Strowd will have a chance to make the roster during Spring Training, but is not expected to be a back-end option for the D-backs right away.

Diamondbacks Acquire Two MiLB Players

Arcena, 21, is a starter jumped from Low-A to High-A in 2025. He posted a 2.35 ERA over five High-A starts, with 24 strikeouts but 15 walks.

Mejia is a 20-year-old natural shortstop who spent most of his 2025 in rookie ball, hitting .274/.418/.411 with two homers there before making a leap to High-A, where he played just two games.

