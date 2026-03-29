Eduardo Rodriguez Showed D-backs Fans Why 2026 Could be Different

A loaded Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was nothing to Eduardo Rodriguez, who had mowed down the wealth of talent atop Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in his most recent meaningful start.

The Diamondbacks had their backs to the wall already to open the 2026 season, staring down a series sweep at Dodger Stadium.

Unfortunately, Arizona would be swept. But it was certainly not due to Rodriguez's efforts. The left-hander fired five quality innings against a loaded L.A. lineup, allowing just one unearned run on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

His lone run was a runner that made it on as a result of a fielding error by first baseman Carlos Santana, and later plated by righty reliever Jonathan Loaisiga.

Diamondbacks Eduardo Rodriguez dominates Dodgers

The left-hander is coming off back-to-back tough seasons, posting an ERA north of 5.00 in both 2024 and 2025. Entering year three of a lucrative four-year, $80 million contract, Arizona, at least, needed some amount of consistency out of the left-hander.

That's why his outing in the WBC was particularly encouraging, though obviously in a bit of a different environment to the everyday rigors of MLB. But if this is the type of start Rodriguez can deliver against one of the toughest lineups in the sport, the D-backs' rotation might look a bit better in the coming year.

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) pulls pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He went out there and pitched, he did a really nice job," manager Torey Lovullo said to Todd Walsh on the D-backs.TV postgame broadcast.

"He wasn't [relying] on one pitch, the fastball, moving it around the zone. He used all of his pitches, including a fastball, that he moved around the zone. So he was extremely effective, and did a really, really nice job. Maybe a batter or two longer in this outing, but I felt like right around that 80-pitch mark is where I was comfortable."

Rodriguez did come into camp looking different this year. He lost nearly 25 pounds ahead of spring training, and has been honing a more vertical-breaking curveball to add to his arsenal.

He will need to show that he can continue to deliver these types of results — or, at least, maintain a higher floor when things aren't going quite as well. But if Saturday night's game is any indication of the type of year the left-hander may be about to have, D-backs fans might find themselves enjoying every fifth day a little more.