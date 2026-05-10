Eduardo Rodriguez Delivers Longest Career Start for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, somehow, seems to keep outdoing himself in the 2026 season. Sunday afternoon's start against the New York Mets was a perfect example.

In historic fashion, Rodriguez fired 8.1 innings with one run allowed. He got one out in the ninth inning, before an unlucky bloop single ended his day at 100 pitches. Righty Juan Morillo finished the game, but Rodriguez's gem was already stamped.

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez fires best start yet

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rodriguez was coming off what had been his previous best-ever start as a Diamondback. Sunday's game, meanwhile, might have been, arguably, the best start of his entire lengthy career.

At the very least, it was his deepest. Rodriguez has completed eight innings five times, but had not done so since the 2017 season, and he had never recorded an out in the ninth inning of a game until Sunday.

His fourth win of the season was well-deserved, as the D-backs earned a much-needed series win against the struggling Mets.

Rodriguez gave up just four base hits and three walks on the day. Though he only recorded four punchouts, and only picked up six whiffs in total, he pitched to contact at an exceptional degree. He manufactured quick, soft-contact outs, while also getting some help from his defense. Rodriguez gave up just three batted balls of 100 MPH or more, and all three went for outs.

"Today was an unbelievable day," manager Torey Lovullo said in his postgame press conference on the D-backs.TV broadcast.

"It was all about E-Rod and his ability to command the baseball, pitch into that ninth inning. I was going to take him out of the game after the eighth. He said, 'Give me 10 more pitches. I'll get out of this, and I want to throw a complete game.'"

Rodriguez would, unfortunately, not be able to complete the ninth with those 10 pitches. The Chase Field crowd certainly let Lovullo know their displeasure with the decision.

But ultimately, Rodriguez's brilliant outing was just one more entry into Arizona's rotational turnaround. Now more than a full turn through, no D-backs starter has thrown fewer than six innings since their May 3 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

With Rodriguez's gem, Merrill Kelly's bounce-back start on Saturday and Ryne Nelson's quality outing Thursday, the Diamondbacks received three straight starts of six-plus innings, three or fewer hits allowed and one or fewer runs allowed — that is a franchise record.

While a 2.25 ERA may not be full-season sustainable for Rodriguez, he's certainly looked like a completely different arm than the one that posted back-to-back five-plus ERA seasons for Arizona. Rodriguez has been hungry and dominant in 2026, and the D-backs have benefited from that.