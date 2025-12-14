Fan-Favorite D-backs Reliever Had one Thrilling Moment in 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks' path through the 2025 season was not one that passed easily. The D-backs were beset by injuries, underperformance and various turns of adversity.

That led to an eventual disappointment, as Arizona finished the season 80-82, missing the playoffs for the second year in a row, despite coming into the 2025 season with plenty of hope — and plenty of expectations.

One player whose return from injury was eagerly awaited in 2025 was right-handed flamethrower Drey Jameson, who missed all of 2024 rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI breaks down each individual season from the entirety of the 2025 roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links as the season reviews are published:

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson 2025 and career statistics | Alex D'Agostino

Jameson faced a long road back from his injury back in the 2023 season. After eventually undergoing surgery, he began the 2025 season with Triple-A Reno, where he enjoyed some success in his first several outings.

But a slew of pitching injuries to the D-backs' big-league club necessitated his recall after just seven Triple-A appearances. And his first assignment was a collossal ask — an extra-inning save situation against the Chicago Cubs.

Jameson delivered a thrilling scoreless frame, helping the D-backs scrape out a win and earning only his second career save.

He appeared in two more games, and struggled more heavily in those. Jameson allowed two runs on three hits in his second appearance, then tossed a scoreless inning in his third, but allowed a hit and two walks.

In his time with the MLB club, Jameson threw just 27 of his 53 pitches for strikes. He was sent back to Reno, where he landed on the Injured List again on May 20. He did not make his return until June 24.

Following that return, he made two rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League, but he did not pitch again after that, and was eventually placed on the 60-day IL to end his season. It was another elbow injury, but this time a bone spur — an injury that would not necessitate nearly as lengthy a rehab as a torn ligament.

Drey Jameson: 2026 Outlook

Jameson is always an intriguing name in Arizona's bullpen, due to his high velocity and electric mound presence. Certainly, there is a competitive fire in Jameson, but he's struggled to stay healthy and throw consistent strikes.

Jameson did appear in the Arizona Fall League this year. His 6.35 ERA was inflated by one blowup appearance, as he allowed four runs over the course of 5.2 innings — just six appearances.

The flamethrower may be an option at some point in the D-backs' bullpen, but with a heavy injury history, he'll likely still need some time to develop his command before he's an impact arm.

