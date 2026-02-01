Former Diamondbacks All-Star Signs with Reds

It never appeared to be in the cards, but the Arizona Diamondbacks officially won't be reuniting with their former All-Star slugger this offseason.

According to multiple reports, third baseman Eugenio Suárez has agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Reds, re-joining the club he had spent the majority of his major league career with prior. The deal is for one just year, worth $15 million, but with a mutual option for 2027.

Suárez is 34 years old and entering his 13th major league season. He spent 2024 and half of 2025 with the D-backs, leaving a lasting impact before being dealt to the Seattle Mariners at the 2025 Deadline.

There may have been some speculation as to a potential reunion in Arizona, but the fit never quite seemed to be there. While Suárez was a massive fan favorite for his on- and off-field presence, the D-backs decided to go in a different direction at third base.

Former Arizona Diamondback Eugenio Suárez Signs with Reds

Jul 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Suárez's tenure in Arizona began on a low note. In his first taste of D-backs action, he struggled immensely at the plate. Talks of a potential DFA swirled.

But Suárez turned his 2024 around with a bang, ending with a .256/.319/.469 slash and 30 homers despite a truly abysmal beginning. Heading into 2025, the veteran slugger appeared more confident than ever, and that showed up.

Suárez was one of the hottest hitters in baseball to open 2025. He hit .248/.320/.576 with 36 homers in just 106 games for Arizona, including a historic four-homer game. He reached his 300th career homer in a game against the Rockies in late June.

But as the Diamondbacks continued their descent, GM Mike Hazen made the difficult decision to trade Suárez to the Mariners, where he had spent his 2022 and 2023 seasons. He slumped to a .189 average in his return to Seattle, but still managed 13 more homers — totaling 49 on the year.

The Diamondbacks were unlikely to make that type of investment in a player like Suárez, who always carried a heavy dose of seing-and-miss and whose defense had begun to decline. A DH role is more suitably to where Suárez is at in his career, but the $15 million price tag — though not exceptionall lofty — was likely a bit more than Arizona was willing to spend on a bat-first veteran with that much risk attached.

Still, Suárez will be remembered in Arizona as one of the most thrilling watches — and most positive clubhouse presences — in recent history. The good vibes will continue in Cincinnati.

