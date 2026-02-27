Former Diamondbacks Outfielder Signs with Yankees

The Arizona Diamondbacks will not be reuniting with outfielder Randal Grichuk this offseason. Grichuk has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees with an invite to big league spring training, according to insider Jon Heyman.

Grichuk went unsigned for quite a lengthy period. Considering the D-backs' outfield is in a state of uncertainty, a reunion with the right-handed hitter seemed like a potential fit — even if somewhat unrealistic.

But for now, Grichuk will head to the Yankees' organization, and the D-backs will stick with their in-house options in the outfield.

Grichuk was one of the D-backs' deadline casualties in 2025. He hit just .240/.277/.457 for the D-backs, albeit in a very limited sample size. He appeared in 70 games prior to being traded, only getting 188 plate appearances.

He then became one of the first deadline dominoes to fall. The D-backs traded Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals in the middle of a game on July 26th. He struggled immensely while a member of the Royals, with a meager .206/.267/.299 and .566 OPS. He appeared in only 43 games.

Arizona brought back right-handed reliever Andrew Hoffmann in that deal. Hoffmann pitched to a high ERA, but appears to be a young arm the Diamondbacks are hoping to turn into a bullpen contributor. Thus far in spring training, Hoffmann yet to allow a run in two Cactus League outings.

Though Grichuk's 2025 season was somewhat of a disappointment, the veteran outfielder did have a generaly successful tenure in Arizona. He was signed as an under-the-radar move ahead of 2024, serving as the right-handed portion of a platoon DH while providing occasional coverage in the outfield.

Though 2024's numbers were, similarly, in a relatively small sample size, there's no denying his output was exceptional. Grichuk hit to a .291/.348/.528 slash and .876 OPS with 12 homers, helped along by an unbelievable 1.408 OPS in the final month of the regular season.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Outfield Situation Uncertain

With Grichuk off the table for Arizona, their outfield group remains thin, particularly from the right-handed batter's box.

Arizona's outfield will be missing Corbin Carroll for all of spring due to hamate bone surgery, though he may still be available come opening day. Regardless, Carroll's power may be hindered for some time following his return to play.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., meanwhile, is still recovering from a torn ACL. He is ahead of schedule, but will not be ready for opening day. Arizona also traded Jake McCarthy to the Rockies earlier in the offseason.

Jordan Lawlar, meanwhile, is working on a transition to center field. Lawlar is one of the few right-handed bats with power upside that could be available to the D-backs' outfield, if he is able to find an offensive rhythm.