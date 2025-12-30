Former Diamondbacks Pitcher Signs With Rangers

One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' unsung heroes from the brutal 2025 season has found a new home.

According to a recent report, right-handed starting pitcher Nabil Crismatt has signed a deal with the Texas Rangers. It's a minor league deal with an invitation to big league Spring Training.

Former Diamondback Nabil Crismatt Returns to Rangers

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Nabil Crismatt (61) pitches to Minnesota Twins second base Edouard Julien (47) in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Crismatt, the unconventional 31-year-old righty, will take his second stint in the Rangers' organization. He spent a brief portion of 2024 in Texas' minor league system, but never appeared in an MLB contest for the Rangers.

Crismatt hadn't seen much major league action at all since 2022, but was signed as an emergency starting pitcher for the D-backs in 2025.

After Arizona lost Corbin Burnes to injury and traded Merrill Kelly — and interim starter Anthony DeSclafani suffered an injury of his own — the D-backs inked Crismatt to a deal in August.

And in eight appearances (five starts), Crismatt was quite effective for Arizona. In fact, he delivered five appearances of four-plus innings with less than two earned runs allowed.

It was the first time in the entirety of his career he was utilized primarily as a starter, rather than a reliever. Crismatt himself told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers he enjoyed the opportunity to start, but willingly did whatever he was called upon to do.

"I feel more like who I am as a starter," Crismatt said. "For me, the game is about changing speeds, no matter how you throw. ... That's why I feel really like finding my best version of myself when I start. ... just moving the ball."

Crismatt threw to a 3.71 ERA for the D-backs, but that number had been 2.61 prior to his final outing of the year — a rough, five-run affair at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately, due to the roster crunches present at the end of 2025, Crismatt was designated for assignment on September 26. That would end his time in Arizona — at least, for the time being.

The D-backs are no longer in a state of dire need with regard to their rotation. The signings of Michael Soroka and Merrill Kelly now ensure Arizona (barring an injury) will at least have five capable starting pitchers.

Still, it felt as if Crismatt had earned a place in the D-backs' future plans, be that as a long reliever, short reliever or depth starter. He'll have a chance to reach the majors with Texas, but his Arizona days appear to be over.

