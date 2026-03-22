Former Yankees Pitcher Makes Diamondbacks Opening Day Roster

Former Yankees right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga has reportedly made the Arizona Diamondbacks' opening day roster, according to a recent report from ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

Loaisiga, 31, joined Arizona's organization on a non-roster invite this offseason, but was generally expected to be a shoo-in to earn a role on the D-backs' undermanned major league bullpen.

Former Yankee Jonathan Loaisiga makes D-backs opening day roster

Loaisiga has been an extremely effective leverage arm in his time with the Yankees. For his career, he owns a 3.54 ERA and 3.86 FIP. He has eight saves ans 41 holds in his eight MLB seasons with the Yankees.

Simply put, he's been one of the more effective back-end relievers in baseball when healthy, although maintaining that health has been a struggle.

Loaisiga himself said he enjoys pitching in those tense moments.

"That's what I like," he said at the beginning of spring training.. "I come from a team that's put me in those high leverage situations, so hopefully I get the opportunity to do that here as well."

Loaisiga had several offers on the table this offseason, but chose Arizona, in part due to the similarity in weather between the Phoenix area and his home country of Nicaragua.

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

"I heard really good things across the board, everything from the weather, the climate that really suited me well, I heard good things about the coaching staff, the medical staff, and that's really what guided me here," Loaisiga said.

"I think it'll be a good fit for me, it's a young team, talented team, and I hope I can help them out."

The question is simply whether or not the righty will be able to stay off the injured list. Loaisiga has missed chunks of the last three seasons to injury. But he's been healthy thus far in spring, and appears to be set ahead of 2026.

There's certainly been no downtick in his velocity. He sat in the 97-98 range on his two-seam fastball for most of spring, but dialed that up to a blazing 99.6 multiple times in his most recent appearance.

In seven Cactus League innings, he has a 3.86 ERA and seven strikeouts against just two walks.

With all signs seeming to point toward veteran Paul Sewald as Arizona's closer again this year, Loaisiga may not be taking the mound in the ninth inning. But if he's able to stay on the field, he immediately has some of the best stuff on Arizona's entire pitching staff.