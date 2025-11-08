How Scott Boras Could Cost the Diamondbacks a Top Draft Pick
On Thursday, it was announced that the Diamondbacks had made a qualifying offer to free agent Zac Gallen. The value of the that offer is roughly $22 million.
Gallen has until November 18 to accept or reject the one year offer. Alex D'Agostino explained in an earlier article why making the offer was the obvious move.
The main gist is if Gallen accepts the offer, the D-backs' commitment, while high for 2026 in dollar terms, is only for one year. If he rejects the offer, the D-backs will gain a compensation pick in the 2026 draft. But where there pick may fall depends on a lot of factors with a wide range of outcomes.
Explaining the QO Draft Pick Compensation
The Diamondbacks are a revenue-sharing recipient. That means their compensation pick, should Gallen reject the offer, would come between the end of the first round and before the competitive balance round A.
In this scenario the D-backs would get a pick in the low 30's, perhaps as low as 30 depending on other factors. Essentially it's like adding another first round pick, which has tremendous value.
There is a catch, however. In order to receive compensation in that slot Gallen must sign a contract for over $50 million. Should he fail to sign a contract worth over $50 million, the compensation pick then falls after competitive balance round B.
In 2025, that meant the difference of picking around 30 to picking around 75. There is a great deal of difference in value, not only in slot money allocated, but in projected outcomes for players picked that far apart.
Scott Boras' Brinksmanship Could Cost the Diamondbacks
Gallen's agent is Scott Boras. In recent years he has shown a propensity to hold out too long, reaching too high for free agents outside the top tier.
That has sometimes resulted in players then needing to take a lesser, shorter contract with player opt-outs so they can try the market again a year later.
One obvious example of that was Jordan Montgomery. He signed with the Diamondbacks just as the 2024 season was starting for $25 million in 2024, with a player vesting option that worked out to $22.5 million in 2025.
Currently the estimates for what Gallen's market value should be range from about four years, $80 million (MLB Trade Rumors), to as high as five years, $135 million (Jim Bowden, The Athletic).
Anything in those ranges would of course be a good outcome for the Diamondbacks, and Gallen as well.
But if Boras aims unreasonably high, as he often does, that could end up pushing Gallen to taking a "make good" contract instead of signing a long-term deal.
For example, if Boras shoots for something much higher, like six years, $180 million, similar to the Aaron Nola deal, it's unlikely any team would go near that number.
If the process drags out into spring training, Gallen may then end up accepting a deal such as two years, $45 million, with a player opt-out after the first year. If such a scenario unfolds, as it has before with Boras clients, then the D-backs would see their draft compensation pick fall over 40 slots.
That would be an unfortunate outcome, for both the Diamondbacks and for Gallen. You can tune into the Snakes Territory Podcast for further discussion on this topic