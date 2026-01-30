Insider's Ugly Grade Says Everything About Diamondbacks' Offseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks' offseason has certainly made sense if one has been paying attention, but it's still not exactly a set of moves that inspire a high amount of confidence in the team to be a serious contender in 2026.

Arizona has made some moves to add to their rotation, and has taken a few fliers on low-risk, high reward bullpen arms, but has not made a big swing for a high-octane late-inning reliever or high-profile starting pitcher.

The trade for Nolan Arenado stands out, but may or may not carry a major impact offensively.

A recent article from USA Today's Bob Nightengale and Gabe Lacques offered a letter grade for every MLB team's offseason. Their grade for the Diamondbacks was a C-, not ideal, but not exactly a failing grade, either.

Arizona Diamondbacks Given Disappointing Offseason Grade

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 19, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's what Lacques and Nightengale had to say about the D-backs and their grade for this somewhat unconventional offseason:

"The Diamondbacks were able to pull off a couple of moves in their hopes of getting back to the playoffs, but they still have holes. The D-backs re-signed Merrill Kelly to a one-year, $20 million contract after trading him to the Texas Rangers in July. They acquired former Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to replace Eugenio Suarez. They took a flier on starter Michael Soroka. And they re-signed backup catcher James McCann," the two wrote.

"Still, they have yet to address their bullpen. Their best two closing options are A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, but each are recovering from elbow surgeries. Puk could return in mid-season while Martinez is expected to be out until late season. They will rely on Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson for the time-being."

The bullpen remains the biggest question for Arizona, and that is clear from this offseason grade. Granted, the D-backs needed to address their starting rotation (and did so), they have not done much to add to their bottom-four bullpen, and seem to be relying on a mid- or late-season return by Puk and Martinez.

They have made some low-risk additions in that area, however. Arizona signed righty Taylor Clarke to a one-year deal, and brought in Jonathan Loáisiga on a minor league contract. Just recently, they inked Derek Law to a minor league deal with playing time incentives.

Related Content: Diamondbacks Sign Former Nationals Pitcher

So there are some under-the-radar arms that could contribute to a bullpen turnaround. But these pitcher certainly don't guarantee a better late-inning track record in the 2026 season. If Arizona's bullpen doesn't see some amount of improvement as a result of these smaller additions, it's hard to see this offseason as a productive one, even if Kelly and Soroka have positive impacts on the rotation.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News