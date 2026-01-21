Diamondbacks Offseason Has National Outlet Perplexed

The Arizona Diamondbacks' offseason has not exactly been the most predictable. There have been rumors swirling of a Ketel Marte trade, an Alex Bregman signing and some others, but the moves that have actually come down haven't all been highly-telegraphed.

Considering Arizona had so much need ahead of the year, there was a distinct possibility it would be difficult — if not impossible — to address every roster hole, barring something drastic.

But it's a bit hard to evaluate where the D-backs still stand, as Spring Training lies just a few weeks away.

A recent article from The Athletic's Chad Jennings placed every MLB team's offseason proceedings into a specific tier. The Diamondbacks sat in his fifth tier (out of 10) — titled "definitely doing ... something."

That's not an inaccurate description, but there is a clearer plan in place here by GM Mike Hazen. Whether or not the moves will work out in terms of results is not the purpose of this article. This offseason's process has, at least, connected in a logical way.

Diamondbacks Offseason Isn't As Puzzling As it Seems

"Apparently, they’re not trading Ketel Marte, but they did trade for Nolan Arenado? Jake McCarthy is gone, but Merrill Kelly is back? Zac Gallen is still a free agent, but Michael Soroka is now in the rotation? I mean, it’s unclear what’s happening with every non-Dodgers team in the NL West, so maybe this is good enough," Jennings wrote of the D-backs' offseason.

From afar, that is an understandable evaluation — especially if one is much more dialed in to the likes of the Dodgers, or other teams who have made major additions.

For Diamondbacks fans, this offseason may not be much clearer in terms of what may or may not be coming, but the moves they've made do make a bit more sense in order when broken down.

How Diamondbacks' Offseason Moves Connect

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs home after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks didn't have extreme payroll flexibility, so the only way to make sure every need would be filled would be to make either many trades or one massive trade. A potential Marte deal would have, in theory, done that, but teams balked at the asking price.

Airing on the conservative side payroll-wise, Hazen brought in Soroka on a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

Soroka has a high ceiling, but doesn't provide stability, with a history of injuries. So to add that stability and consistency, Arizona reunited with Kelly at a slightly-increased price.

Gallen, meanwhile, turned down the $22 million Qualifying Offer, and has had volatile numbers in previous seasons. Re-signing Gallen over Kelly might have made sense on paper, but Kelly arguably comes with lower risk, while also carrying the potential for an output close to or better than Gallen's.

McCarthy's departure had been telegraphed for some time. Arizona had been intending to trade from their wealth of lefty outfielders, and Alek Thomas has a higher defensive ceiling. That move also cleared a spot to bring in Arenado while bringing back a pitching prospect.

And yes, the Arenado move was a bit of a shock at the time. But it's still one that makes sense. Hazen had repeatedly emphasized wanting to improve Arizona's defense (particularly in the infield) and felt that poor defensive output had an extremely negative impact on a pitching staff that ranked in the bottom half of MLB in 2025.

Arenado — who will only be making $11 million in his two years with the D-backs — brings his six platinum gloves and veteran leadership to a young and unproven third base position, which also frees up the likes of Blaze Alexander or Jordan Lawlar (both right-handed bats) to see some chances in the outfield.

In terms of the bullpen, Arizona signed Taylor Clarke — coming off a career season in Kansas City — on a low-cost one-year deal, as well as Jonathan Loáisiga on a minor league contract, with the idea that Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk will make their return from injury at some point in 2026.

Will it all work out? Perhaps not. In fact, one could easily argue it's very unlikely it will all go according to plan. The D-backs certainly haven't taken massive swings in either free agency or the trade market, and that could undoubtedly hurt their chances of a return to playoff action.

But in terms of the moves themselves? They're not all that puzzling.

