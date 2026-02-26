Insider Gives Corbin Carroll Impressive Rank Among Outfielders

Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks need no reminder of just how elite star outfielder Corbin Carroll is, but he's climbing the national ranks, as well.

Arizona's young star was one of the names featured on ESPN insider Buster Olney's top 10 among all corner outfielders.

Alongside some of the top talents in all of major league baseball, Olney placed Carroll third, only behind Juan Soto of the New York Mets and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees — impressive company to keep.

Carroll placed above the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. and the San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers' Kyle Tucker.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Named Top 3 Corner Outfielder

Arizona Diamondbacks base runner Corbin Carroll (7) slides in safely at second base on a steal as Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas (72) leaps over him at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's what Olney had to say about Carroll's ranking:

"He could be hampered by hamate surgery in his right hand, particularly early in the year as he regains the strength in his swing. But Carroll has already demonstrated his ability to dig himself out of an early-season hole with the way he bounced back from a slow start in 2024. He is an offensive machine:

The injury is an unfortunate reality. Carroll was expected to represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this spring, but will instead be rehabbing from surgery on his hand.

His opening day status is in question, although it does feel like a safe bet — considering Carroll's track record of rapid returns — that he'll take the field at Dodger Stadium on March 26, anyway.

But hamate bone surgery is an injury that can severely dampen a hitter's power. Carroll has plenty of that, with a career-best 31 homers in 2025 to go along with a franchise-record 17 triples. Losing any amount of pop could hurt Carroll's overall output, as he's slugged .500 or better in each of his three major league seasons.

That may force him to take on a more contact-oriented approach, or provide more value in terms of base-stealing. Regardless, Carroll has been a star in more than one area. One thing he is not is one-dimensional. Even his previously-lackluster outfield defense took a major step forward during the 2025 season.

It may not be the easiest start to Carroll's season, but the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year has certainly earned his spot among Olney's top outfielders. Arizona's future is in good hands, as long as Carroll can remain healthy throughout his career.