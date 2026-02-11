What's Next for D-backs After Corbin Carroll Injury

On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks got some bad injury news. Star outfielder Corbin Carroll had broken his hamate bone, will undergo surgery, and will miss time.

The exact timeline of Carroll's injury is unknown, though the injury generally takes around six weeks. It's possible he'll be ready by opening day, but that is not guaranteed.

So, what's next for Arizona, down their home-grown star? Manager Torey Lovullo joined MLB Network to talk about the injury and what it means for the D-backs.

Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo on Corbin Carroll Injury

Sep 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) reacts after infielder Ketel Marte (not shown) was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

"Yesterday he walked off of field three saying that something was wrong with his hand, and he basically told me as he walked by me, 'I think I just broke my hand,' and I thought he was kidding," Lovullo said.

"Clearly there was something wrong, goes and gets the x-rays, and he broke his hamate, and that's just part of being a baseball player. It happens often. I know a couple more happened inside of baseball yesterday as well."

Lovullo said the exact plan for how Arizona will make up for Carroll's absence has yet to be solidified, although with Carroll's commitment to the World Baseball Classic, Lovullo was already anticipating getting less time with his star than in a traditional spring.

"We might shuffle some things around in the outfield, but the bottom line is he's going to get healthy, he's going to return, and hopefully miss as little time as possible," Lovullo said.

"I've been calling in a couple of guys here and there, telling them, 'These are the things that might be happening.' We had a conversation today with Alek Thomas. We might be moving him a little bit in the outfield, traditionally a center fielder.

"We're going to deal with it. We deal with things like this all the time," he said. "We're going to rally around him, support him emotionally. He's going to have his procedure [Wednesday], and then beyond that, we don't know what's going to happen."

Lovullo said Carroll was "really disappointed" he won't be able to represent Team USA in the WBC. Carroll was the lone Diamondback selected to the USA roster, though Arizona will have plenty of representation in the tournament. Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Carlos Santana will all play for Team Dominican Republic.

From this point forward, however, the D-backs will have to figure out their plan in an already-depleted outfield. Lovullo said those plans will come next.

"Moving the ball downfield and figuring out what we're going to do, we're talking through that right now. Everybody's on board. Anybody that I've come in contact with and talked to about this, they know that this is a team moment. They've got to go out there and rally around one another and help out while Corbin is banged up," he said.

"What that looks like right now, we're not sure. We haven't had a lot of our conversations. A lot of the position players are here, but we haven't yet formally sat down with them. We'll figure out a game plan as soon as possible, though."

