Insider Gives Update on D-backs' Next Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still looking to add to their major league roster. According to a recent report from Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro on Friday, the D-backs are looking to add a utility player to replace Blaze Alexander, who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles earlier this month.

Arizona will most likely have to make this move via the trade route, dealing from their pool of minor league players.

"Diamondbacks working towards adding a utility player to replace recently traded Blaze Alexander with that player most likely coming via trade and using minor-league depth," Gambadoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Arizona Diamondbacks Exploring Trade for Utilityman

Alexander had emerged in the 2025 season as a versatile player defensively, playing exceptional defense at second base, third base and even the outfield, though he was primarily used at third. His plus instincts and cannon of a throwing arm allowed him to be an asset for Arizona no matter where he stood on the field.

But with Nolan Arenado coming in to take over third base, the D-backs opted to trade him to bring back bullpen help. Certainly, Arizona needed relievers more than a utility player, but it did leave the position-player group somewhat thin in terms of depth.

As it stands, the utility position would likely go to either Tim Tawa or non-roster invitee Ildemaro Vargas, if the D-backs are unable to bring in an external player. Jordan Lawlar, meanwhile, will likely be getting reps in center field, with outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Corbin Carroll both set to miss time recovering from respective injuries.

GM Mike Hazen confirmed on Thursday the club is, in fact, looking to make additions. He told reporters at Cactus League Media Day that the team is still in the market for both pitching and position players.

"We're in the market for pitching and position players," he said.

"I know it's a little late for us, but while there's opportunity out there, we're going to still engage to see where that may take us. I still think last year we were sitting here talking about having seven starting pitchers, eight starting pitchers, and what was going to happen, and it didn't end up being a problem for us in the long run. So I'm going to keep in mind that the more starting pitching, the better."

