Former Diamondbacks Reliever Signs With Cubs

Former Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller — despite being expected to miss all of the 2026 season — is nearing an agreement for a multi-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Friday.

Miller, 35, spent the majority of the 2025 season with the D-backs before he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline. Shortly following that deal, he went down with a season-ending elbow injury that would require Tommy John Surgery.

Miller's deal is for two years, worth $2.5 million in guarantees, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. It is a major league contract, but he will certainly miss the entire first year.

Other Content: The Diamondbacks' Closer Situation Just Got Interesting

Former Arizona Diamondback Shelby Miller Signs With Cubs

Jun 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Shelby Miller (18) during the ninth inning during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Miller's 2025 had been off to a stellar start. Over 37 appearances with the D-backs, he posted a shining 1.98 ERA while serving in a high-leverage role nearly immediately.

And when both Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk went down with injuries, Miller was named the interim closer in Arizona. His 10 saves ended up leading the entire club when the season came to an end, after the D-backs had to rely on a record-breaking 15 different players to convert at least one save.

And then, Miller also went down with an injury, though it was not thought to be season-ending. He was traded to Milwaukee while on the IL for Arizona, and recovered enough to make 11 appearances for the Brewers.

Those appearances were not particularly successful, however, as he posted a 5.59 ERA and gave up six runs over 9.2 frames. And then, he felt a pop in his elbow, and was shut down for the year.

Miller underwent Tommy John Surgery on September 3, which would likely prevent him from making any return in the 2026 season. If he had been healthy, he might have been a prime re-sign candidate for Arizona, still missing its top two closing options heading into 2026.

Clearly, the Cubs like Miller's potential enough to make a multi-year investment, waiting for him to return to full strength in 2027. He may not throw another major league pitch until his age-36 season, which feels like a risk on Chicago's part.

Miller has seen a career renaissance in a relief role after struggling as a starting pitcher earlier in his career. If he is able to maintain his velocity and command following his second elbow surgery, he should still be effective.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News