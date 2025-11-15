Jordan Lawlar's Bumpy 2025 Carries Heavy D-backs Implications

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues its journey through the individual seasons of every player involved in a bizarre 2025 season, one player stands out significantly with regard to future impact.

That player, of course, is former No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar, who saw the most major league playing time of his young career this past season.

Lawlar did not have exceptional results, and at times looked completely lost, both offensively and defensively. That is all part of the growth and development of a young player, but which way Lawlar goes moving forward carries heavy impact on the future of the D-backs infield (or even the outfield).

Now, it's time to take a look at Lawlar's season.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Jordan Lawlar

Jordan Lawlar career and 2025 stats. | Alex D'Agostino

On the surface level, Lawlar's numbers are quite poor. He opened his major league stint in 2025 with a hitless streak that spanned his first 11 games.

But then, the hard contact began to come. After a brutal stretch, Lawlar put together a legitimately impressive September, slashing .308/.364/.487 and recording his first walk-off knock.

While Arizona would have liked to see less swing-and-miss and some more consistent production (he struck out 35% of the time and walked only 8%), Lawlar did showcase an ability to connect with major league pitching.

Whether or not he's able to keep that up and head in a positive forward direction could carry serious weight as the D-backs face a roster dilemma. Here's why:

Jordan Lawlar: 2026 Outlook

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jordan Lawlar against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have a franchise shortstop in Geraldo Perdomo and a rising young third base option in Blaze Alexander. For Lawlar, the natural shortstop, there's little room to be an everyday player.

Part of the issue with Lawlar's production in 2025 was simply the fact that there were few at-bats or defensive reps available.

Meanwhile, this offseason, Lawlar played for Tigres Del Licey in the Dominican Winter League, playing center field during that time. He hit just .167, however.

If Lawlar can find a home in the outfield while also improving his bat, he'll be a very valuable member of the D-backs. But if he still looks uncomfortable, and Alexander and Perdomo play well defensively, it may be tough to prove Lawlar's bat is worth keeping in the lineip.

Ultimately, the playing time in 2026 should be easier to come by, but Lawlar will still have to earn it. He's only 22, and still in his development process, but the D-backs need to see more of his September results in order to be certain of his ability to contribute regularly.

There may even be a possibility of Lawlar being used in a trade, though that is pure speculation at this moment.

