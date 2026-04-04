Ketel Marte Admits he Feels More 'At Ease' With New No-Trade Clause

Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte stood at his locker, with a massive pair of balloons spelling "10" floating above his head.

The three-time All-Star and 2023 NLCS MVP had reached an impressive career milestone on Friday: 10 years of MLB service time.

"Very happy," Marte said through team translator Alex Arpiza. "When I started my career, I didn't expect to be here at this level for 10 years, but thankfully with my development, my education, I'm here and I'm very grateful."

That milestone also comes with a notable perk. Marte now has 10-and-5 rights, which earn him a full no-trade clause. Mere months after Marte's name was everywhere in trade talks as the Diamondbacks shopped him, he can now veto any potential deal to any team.

Marte admitted a bit of a weight came off his shoulders with those rights.

"I feel a little bit more calm, at ease, because I do have that control," he said. "Like I've always said, I'm comfortable here. I'm happy here. I've had great support from the organization. The fans, as well, have always supported me."

He added, humorously: "Perhaps down the line when the fans get sick of me, maybe then I'll make a decision to possibly move on."

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte earns 10 years of service time

Marte could have reacted to trade talks in an outward manner. He admitted to reporters that he did, in fact, feel that he would be traded this offseason. But he chose not to voice any frustration publicly. He said he understood that trade rumors are a part of baseball.

"I wasn't so much frustrated about the trade talks. This is ball. This is professional ball," he said. "What I was frustrated with was some of the commentary out there that didn't line up with the type of person I am... My teammates know the type of person that I am."

That commentary, of course, was more run-off from some of the mid-season drama involving Marte asking for days off, and taking an inexcused absence in the Dominican Republic when his Phoenix-area home was robbed during the All-Star Game.

But those relationships have been mended. Apologies have been issued. Marte's teammates certainly do not appear to be holding any hostility towards him, as they showered him with gifts on his 10-year milestone day.

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) high-fives his teammates during the spring training season opener against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields on Feb. 20, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They know what I've been through on and off the field. I'm very grateful for them. The support they've given me," Marte said.

The Diamondbacks second baseman has been in Arizona since being dealt from Seattle ahead of the 2017 season. He's grown into a true star, with three All-Star appearances and some Silver Slugger hardware along the way.

At this pace (and currently under contract through at least 2030), the Hall of Fame is a legitimate possibility. Marte said those thoughts have not been absent from his mind.

"Any player at this level has that in mind, has that goal in mind," Marte said. "Most importantly, God willing, stay healthy. Pray that I get that health as well and be able to continue."