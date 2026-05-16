Diamondbacks' Latest Loss to Rockies is Extremely Concerning

Losing a game to any major league team is not automatically an ominous sign, even considering the record of one's opponent.

But the Arizona Diamondbacks' 4-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday was another discouraging look at an offense that has been on the ropes for much longer than what can be considered an offensive slump.

After a 9-1 win, thanks to Merrill Kelly's first career complete game on Friday night, there was hope than Arizona's dormant lineup could use a first-inning outburst and overall positive approach to turn a corner.

That was certainly not the case Saturday, as the Diamondbacks turned in another brutal offensive performance.

Diamondbacks' poor offense returns

Apr 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) hits a double during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Arizona managed to get on base at a hefty clip. That was not the main issue with Saturday's performance. They recorded nine base hits and took five walks.

Considering Arizona;'s pitching staff limited Colorado to just four runs in the run-heavy Coors Field environment, one might assume those raw numbers indicated a Diamondbacks victory. But that was not the case.

The biggest culprit? Hitting with runners in scoring position — a continuation of a recurrent, concerning trend with this D-backs offense.

Arizona had 11 opportunities with runners in scoring position on Saturday. They came away with two hits, and only one of those was worth an RBI — a double off the bat of Corbin Carroll in the fifth.

The only other Diamondbacks run on the day had to be manufactured by a savvy, well-executed double steal in the second inning, in which Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stole home.

Arizona did get production from the top of their order, as Ketel Marte had two hits and both of Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo had a hit. But when it truly mattered, the Diamondbacks' offense could not come away with the big knock they needed.

That is something that has happened time and time again this season, and although Arizona is coming off a hot night at the plate on Friday, it feels more and more like this inconsistent, unproductive stretch is starting to become the norm, rather than just a rough stretch.

Diamondbacks' pitching solid vs Rockies

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was not Eduardo Rodriguez's best start of the season, to be certain. But after the left-hander was knocked around for two runs by the free-swinging Rockies in the first inning, he was able to settle down, allowing just one more run through 5.1 innings.

It was, technically, Rodriguez's worst start since he went just 4.2 innings against the Brewers on April 29, but it was certainly a performance that gave the Diamondbacks a chance to win a baseball game.

Taylor Clarke and Jonathan Loaisiga combined for 1.2 scoreless innings. Left-hander Brandyn Garcia struggled, loading the bases and giving up a run on a hit-by-pitch, but Kevin Ginkel managed to clean up the mess without further damage. Unfortunately, the pitchers' efforts were not enough to sustain a poor offensive performance.