D-backs' Geraldo Perdomo Confirms Exciting WBC Decision

Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to have more than one player to root for when the World Baseball Classic begins in 2026.

On an appearance on the Abriendo Sports Podcast, D-backs star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo confirmed he will suit up for the Dominican Republic, representing his home country in the WBC this year.

Perdomo is not the first or only member of the D-backs to play in the World Baseball Classic this season. Teammate and fellow 2025 All-Star Corbin Carroll accepted his invitation to play for the United States, turning down the opportunity to represent Taiwan.

The World Baseball classic will begin on March 5 of 2026, and will feature some of the premier talent in baseball, representing their home countries on an international stage. Perdomo is the latest such star to commit to playing.

Perdomo rose to relevance at a meteoric rate in the 2025 season. After seeing steady improvement in each of his previous major league seasons, Perdomo broke out for one of the best individual seasons (particularly for a shortstop) in D-backs history.

Perdomo hit to an impressive .290/.389/.462 slash in 2025, good for an .851 OPS. He managed 20 home runs, more than doubling his previous career total. He also became the first D-backs shortstop to ever record 100 RBI, and put up seven WAR while playing a premium defensive position.

That gained Perdomo some deserved national recognition. He placed fourth in the National League MVP voting at the end of the year, and a heavy argument could have been made that he deserved to place higher than some of his fellow candidates.

"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said of Perdomo during the 2025 season. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."

"Just very productive at-bats and an anchor on this team. And we're building around him. There's one player that's leading the charge for us. It's definitely Gerry."

And Perdomo is on an affordable contract — one that could look more and more like a steal in the coming seasons. The 26-year-old switch-hitter is committed to a four-year, $45 million deal.

Perdomo has been clutch on the field and a positive, culture-building leader in Arizona's clubhouse despite his young age. Now, he'll face some international competition.

