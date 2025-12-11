Why the D-backs' Approach to a Ketel Marte Trade May Have Shifted

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing a dilemma with regard to their All-Star second baseman. By now, fans are likely sick of the swirling rumors.

Will Ketel Marte be traded for the desired "superstar-level" haul? Or is this year's coverage simply amplifying a process that has persisted every year Marte has been elite?

D-backs GM Mike Hazen has generally maintained a consistent position. Arizona is not trying to rid themselves of Marte, but he may be the only player (other than the untouchable Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Ryne Nelson) that could bring back enough of a package to help fill multiple needs at once this offseason — and there are many.

But according to a recent report from USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, Arizona may be shifting towards dealing the three-time All-Star, after all.

Ketel Marte Trade May Be More Realistic For Diamondbacks

"The Diamondbacks came to the winter meetings believing Marte would stay with them," Nightengale wrote in his most recent article. "They left town believing he will be traded."

Nightengale has previously reported that Arizona is "motivated" to make a deal happen for Marte. Whether or not that means they are eager to part with their second baseman, or simply motivated to collect a pitching-heavy haul of a return is up in the air.

"We moved the ball down the field a little bit in terms of some discussions on things,both free agency and trade," Hazen told AZCentral's Nick Piecoro prior to the conclusion of the Winter Meetings.

"It's hard to know exactly where everything stands. I still think we're in a similar spot where, listening to teams come in as the free agency situation changes, that has changed how people have reacted in the trade market, probably not just with us, but with us in some specific cases. I'm sure that will continue," Hazen said.

It doesn't appear that Arizona is any more motivated to send Marte out of Arizona, but it does seem — with all of the recent reported trade talks — that Hazen and co. might very well feel as if a trade is more feasible than it was in the early stages of the offseason.

As impact bats, such as Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso, have come off the board, the market for perennial All-Star on a much more affordable contract could expand rapidly in the coming weeks.

The question, however, is if teams will be willing to offer a good enough haul — that is, one containing a high-level starting pitcher with control, with some amount of prospects or MLB players added in.

If those demands are not met, it would be more beneficial to keep Marte in their already-strong lineup, rather than forcing a deal for non-impact player. But we don't know just how much Hazen would be willing to compromise for a trade of this size and gravity.

At any rate, Marte's market seems to be heating up even further, even if the intent is not to push him out of town.

