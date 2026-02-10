Ketel Marte Opens Up on Offseason Trade Rumors

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen shut down trade talks surrounding All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte just about three weeks ago. Those rumors can be exhausting for fans, but often even more so for the player involved.

Marte opened up about the process in a recent interview with MLB.com's Steve Gilbert. The three-time All-Star, though likely not thrilled with those rumors, took it in stride. Ultimately, Marte is just happy to still be a member of the D-backs.

"It's baseball, I understand the business side of it and how it works," Marte told Gilbert. "There were a few comments out there on social media that I wasn't happy with, but I love the D-backs and I want to be here."

Hazen, when shutting down the trade talks last month, said he planned to have a one-on-one conversation with Marte once the second baseman returned to Arizona. Marte has since reported to Salt River Fields, and the two have since had that conversation.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen Apologizes to Ketel Marte

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) looks skyward after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"We talked a lot and hashed some things out, talked it all through and everything is great," Marte said. "Mike knows I love the D-backs, I love my teammates. Everyone knows what type of player I am, and I'm just happy it all worked out and I'm here."

Hazen told Gilbert he apologized to Marte for the process — not for exploring trade options, but for how widespread and public they became.

"[Trade rumors are] not an easy thing for a player to constantly read," Hazen said. "I apologized for that part of it, and look, Ketel was great about it. I feel like the conversation with him was good and we'll continue to have an open dialogue as we always do.

"He's out here working his butt off already. We'll continue to demonstrate to him that we appreciate him and did not want to trade him. He's a superstar in the game and I think he's gonna have another great year for us."

An offseason like this can often chip away at the relationship between a player and their GM. Considering the organizational frustration that arose with Marte mid-2025, it was reasonable to wonder if that partnership had begun to deteriorate.

That is reportedly not the case, however. All Marte wanted was to remain in Arizona, the place he considers his home and place of origin.

"Arizona's my home. What Arizona does for me and my family, I'm so grateful. I'm not Dominican anymore. I'm from Arizona now," Marte said upon being selected to the 2025 All-Star team last year.

Instead of acclimating to a new team, Marte is now preparing — for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, and for another season sitting atop the Diamondbacks' lineup.

