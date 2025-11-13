Why Merrill Kelly Reunion May No Longer Be Realistic For D-backs

A reunion with right-handed starter Merrill Kelly might seem like the best possible way to add affordable stability to the Arizona Diamondbacks' needy rotation this offseason — but that may no longer be realistic.

According to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Kelly appears to be looking for a more substantial deal than what the D-backs would be willing to offer this offseason, after generally taking somewhat discounted contracts to remain with his hometown team.

"There also are indications Kelly, who signed a below-market extension with the Diamondbacks in April 2022, is looking for a deal more commensurate with his market value," Piecoro wrote.

"If he gets that sort of offer - various publications project him to get a two-year deal in the $35 million to $46 million range - that likely will price him out of Arizona."

It's not that Kelly would not necessarily be worth an investment. His track record of both stability and (with the exception of the last two seasons) lack of health issues have made him a valuable, often underrated aspect of Arizona's rotation.

He'd been on pace for a career-best ERA with the D-backs in 2025, prior to the trade that sent him to the Texas Rangers. Following the trade, however, he posted a 4.23 ERA over 10 starts — not exactly extremely poor numbers, but below his usual standards.

Kelly has been very open about the fact that he would welcome a return to Arizona. He told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers in a pre-Deadline interview that he would not hold any grudges in the event of a trade, and would gladly return to Arizona to finish his career.

Regardless, it would be understandable for Kelly to want to maximize his value near the tail end of his career. The issue is simply whether or not the D-backs are willing to pay that much.

In all likelihood, they would not. It's been estimated that Arizona will have somewhere around $27-37 million in available payroll to spend, and dropping up to $23 million of that on Kelly while still needing another starter, multiple relievers and a first baseman may not be the smartest financial move.

But there is also a distinct possibility that other clubs will not jump at the opportunity to hand $40-plus million to a 37-year-old with some recent injury issues. Ultimately, a hometown discount may still be the best fit for Kelly and the D-backs.

But if his market is robust, with other clubs lining up to offer him that amount, it's unlikely Arizona would be able and willing to compete with those offers.

