Outlet Predicts Breakout for Exciting D-backs Pitching Prospect

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a strong effort this past season to add pitching depth to their farm system. An organization that has struggled to develop pitchers at a successful clip was feeling the effects of that deficiency as injuries and underperformance marred 2025.

At the 2025 Deadline, Arizona focused most of its efforts on bringing in pitchers, selling off key veterans to bring back arms. One such Deadline acquisition was right-hander David Hagaman, who was a part of the Merrill Kelly trade with the Texas Rangers.

Related Content: Merrill Kelly Gave Honest Statement About Being Traded to Rangers

And according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, Hagaman is a breakout candidate to keep an eye on this season for Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Hagaman Named Breakout Candidate

"Hagaman pitched primarily in relief at West Virginia, but was immediately stretched out as a starter in the Rangers farm system after going in the fourth round of the 2024 draft," Reuter wrote.

"He was traded to the D-backs in the Merrill Kelly deal and wrapped up his pro debut with a 2.98 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42.1 innings. Proving himself over a full starter's workload would give his outlook a major boost."

Hagaman was excellent in a small sample size at the High-A level once coming over to the D-backs' organization. In five starts, he posted a 3.15 ERA for the Hillsboro Hops.

He did hit a bit of a speed bump in the 2025 Arizona Fall League, however. After posting one excellent start, he struggled to the tune of a 4.50 ERA over 12 Fall League innings. Results are less important than reps in that environment, and he did showcase his swing-and-miss with 14 strikeouts in that time.

"It's been a blessing to be with the Rangers and now with the Diamondbacks," Hagaman told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers at the Fall League.

"I've had a lot of fun here. The guys are super awesome and super open to all my ideas. And I'm open to their ideas."

Related Content: High-Ranked Pitching Prospect Opens Up on Trade to D-backs

Hagaman currently ranks No. 15 among D-backs prospects, and No. 6 among pitching prospects according to MLB Pipeline. He's a bit further from the majors than his fellow trade pieces Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt, but he might have the highest ceiling of the three, as well.

At just 22 years old, Hagaman has a mature approach and stuff that can induce plenty of whiffs. 2026 will be an opportunity for him to take hold of his command and develop into a top-level prospect.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News