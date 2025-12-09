How Michael Soroka Deal Affects Diamondbacks' Pitching Plans

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made their first external addition to their major league pitching staff, inking right-hander Michael Soroka to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million (and up to $9.5 million).

Soroka has had some lackluster results, but also has the ability to pitch at a very high level. While Arizona was in dire need of multiple starting pitchers and multiple relievers, Soroka becomes a lower-cost option with a relatively high ceiling.

Related Content: Why Michael Soroka Signing was Smart Move for D-backs

So how does Soroka affect the D-backs' rotation, and are they done adding starters as a result?

How Michael Soroka Deal Affects Diamondbacks

Jul 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) walks off the field after pitching during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Soroka was relegated to a relief role in 2025, after he was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Chicago Cubs. Soroka will be a starting pitcher for the D-backs, at least to start, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"The signing of Michael Soroka is pending a physical, but he will be a starting pitcher for Arizona. It does NOT preclude them from singing or trading for another starting pitcher. Arizona is still actively looking to add to their starting rotation and bullpen," Gambadoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

So the Diamondbacks are not done making additions. Soroka appears to be a signing meant to raise the floor of Arizona's rotation and add depth to their pitching staff, rather than serve as a solution to the D-backs' pitching woes.

As it stands, Soroka would likely slot into the fourth starter's position, barring an additional signing or trade.

The rotation would look something like the following: Ryne Nelson, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Soroka, Cristian Mena.

The addition bumps right-hander Bryce Jarvis — who was projected to be the D-backs' fifth starter — down into a depth or potential relief role, while the now-healthy Mena could still see an opportunity until the anticipated mid-season return of Corbin Burnes.

Once Burnes does come back, that would shift the other arms down a spot. A successful start to the year by Soroka could easily see him retain a starter's role, but he does have plus bullpen experience if Arizona felt the need to shift him to that type of load.

While Soroka has delivered back-to-back seasons with an ERA well north of 4.00 (and has struggled to stay healthy), he's also had some success in the past, and comes with a devastating slider-curve hybrid pitch.

His expected ERA (3.45) was significantly lower than his raw 4.52 ERA number, as well.

But Arizona doesn't appear to be content with the one addition. The next move could be of a larger, more impactful variety.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News