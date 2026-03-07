D-backs Pitcher Shows Promise in Solid Start for Team Canada

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka made an impressive start for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday, pitching three innings and allowing just one earned run.

Soroka gave up four base hits and one walk, but was able to keep a handle on the contest with two strikeouts. It's worth noting three of Soroka's four base hits allowed were ground ball singles.

An early lead got the right-hander the eventual win, as Team Canada went on to defeat Team Colombia by a score of 8-2.

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026.

More intriguingly than Soroka's results against Team Colombia, however, was his velocity. The righty saw his four-seam fastball climb all the way up to 97.2 MPH at its peak. His velocity did fluctuate, but frequently clocked in above 96 MPH.

Soroka had a pair of lopsided starts in the Cactus League before heading off to join his home country in the WBC. His first outing saw him rebound from a poor first inning, but he struggled immensely in his second start of the Cactus League, giving up three earned runs on four hits and three walks.

"Not good," Soroka said following that poor outing (via Jose Romero of AZCentral). "Thought I pressed from the start, thought I was trying to be perfect."

But Soroka himself said that heading to the WBC would be a way to "turn the page" from his poorer results. It certainly appeared that way on Saturday in a much more competitive environment than a spring training game at Salt River Fields.

"I think you turn the page and you go compete and it's gonna be a different atmosphere [in the WBC]," Soroka said prior to depating. "Which probably a good thing, and I get to kind of just go win some ballgames. So I'm excited for this opportunity... I think we're gonna move forward and I think it's gonna be good."

Following Soroka was another member of Arizona's organization: right-handed pitcher Indigo Diaz. Diaz is a 27-year-old minor league journeyman who has not appeared in a major league contest. He pitched a scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts to record a Hold for Team Canada after Soroka exited.

Soroka was picked up by the Diamondbacks ahead of 2026. He spent 2025 with the Yankees' organization, throwing to a 2.58 ERA over 52.1 innings at the Double-A level. In addition, former Diamondback Josh Naylor went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.