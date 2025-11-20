Proposed Trade for Brewers All-Star Could be Exactly What D-backs Need

The Arizona Diamondbacks' dire need for starting pitching remains the focal point of this offseason — along, of course, with a handful of other roster holes.

But with an expected drop in 2026 payroll, it will likely be up to GM Mike Hazen to utilize the trade market for a top-end starting pitcher, rather than signing a big-name free agent.

One such possible trade target is Brewers All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta, who has led Milwaukee's rotation in the wake of Corbin Burnes' departure.

Peralta is not a perfect match, necessarily, but he is a very good pitcher. Diamondbacks On SI broke down the fit in its entirety earlier this offseason, weighing the pros and cons with regard to his numbers and peripherals.

But in a recent article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller landed on the D-backs as the fourth-best fit to land Peralta, and proposed a prospect trade package to return the two-time All-Star hurler.

Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit for Freddy Peralta

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Miller's proposed trade package included D-backs No. 1 prospect OF Ryan Waldschmidt, No. 3 prospect INF Kayson Cunningham and No. 13 prospect RHP Daniel Eagen.

It's quite the hefty deal, but that is likely not too far from what it would take to land an All-Star starter, even if Peralta would be a one-year rental.

"There has been talk of the Diamondbacks trading away Ketel Marte this winter, but it almost certainly wouldn't be in a deal for Peralta—unless we're talking about some sort of three-team extravaganza involving another team that plays in a big enough market to pay the more than $100 million remaining on Marte's deal," Miller wrote.

"Rather, if they do manage to trade for Peralta exclusively from their farm system, you can probably go ahead and remove Marte from all subsequent trade block speculation. That's especially true if they also manage to retain Zac Gallen, either via the qualifying offer or a long-term re-signing.

"Long story short, there's quite a bit of work to be done on a rotation that presently consists of Ryne Nelson, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt. Getting an $8 million ace to headline that group would be huge."

While it always feels like a major risk to deal top prospects, sometimes that is the sacrifice that has to be made.

It does seem unlikely the Brewers would take only prospects without asking for one major league caliber player, but if prospects can get it done, Arizona should pull the trigger.

Hazen has stated a willingness to part with top prospects for the right trade this offseason. While he may not be willing to go this far for Peralta, the sentiment remains: Arizona has to give up significant capital if they want to land a quality arm.

The D-backs, meanwhile, would benefit a great deal from adding a pitcher earning just $8 million in 2026.

With a potential lockout looming in 2027, a one-year stopgap might end up being a more efficient way to do business, though the lack of club control might also force the Brewers to lower their asking price to a small degree.

Obviously, if the D-backs don't have to part with their No. 1 and No. 3 prospects, they shouldn't. But it seems as if that may be the only way forward this offseason.

